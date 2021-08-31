Boruto Chapter 62 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto. It is currently being serialized in V-Jump magazine from Shueisha on monthly basis. Boruto is the sequel to the original Naruto series and follows the adventures of the titular character.

Peace has returned to Konoha but a new threat in the form of the Otsutski clan is looming over the head of Shinobis. It’s up to 5 villages and their leaders to fight off the evil to ensure a better future for the upcoming generation. Let’s talk about Boruto chapter 62 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Chapter 61 Recap

In Boruto Chapter 61 recap, Boruto, Kawaki, and co are playing cards outside. They spot a watcher and comment he’s not even hiding his presence. Even though it’s like that, they can’t do anything about it since these people stop the invasion of enemies.

Sensory System

We learn more about the sensory system through the words of Shikadai. He says that it is only capable of sensing the presence of the enemy when they enter the village. Also, if someone hides their chakra, the system won’t be able to identify them.

Meanwhile, Sasuke inspects the claw marks. He tells Shinobis around that the claw they were overseeing is a safe one. Even though he doesn’t have a clear reason for his conclusion, he simply gives his remark and leaves.

Parental Love

Amado meets Shikamaru on the top and asks him about surveillance. He says that none of this was his plan and it’s all happening randomly. The biggest motivator in this was Naruto who gave parental Love to Kawaki.

In the evening, the Uzumaki family watches TV. Kawaki goes out with the reason of throwing out trash. The watcher Shi reports about Kawaki coming out of the house. After some time, he returns to the house and the watcher reports what he sees.

Kawaki’s Plan

The one that went inside was Kawaki’s shadow doppelganger. However, only Boruto can sense that real Kawaki is outside. Oblivious to Shi, Kawaki secretly leaves the Konoha’s vicinity. Boruto goes to the doppelganger to ask about his plan.

In Kara’s HQ Eida informs Code about Kawaki’s escape. He says that this is the perfect time to capture him. Code asks her to guide them to the location of Kawaki and he prepares to assault him.

Boruto Chapter 62 Spoilers Reddit

For Boruto chapter 62 spoilers Reddit, we don’t have any information available at the moment. Furthermore, the chapter won’t release anytime soon so scans will come out rather late. For the time being let’s discuss the biggest talking point of the upcoming release.

What is Kawaki Thinking?

It seems like Kawaki believes Naruto won’t win a fight against Code, hence he wants to deal with him. Maybe that’s the reason why he left Konoha unannounced so that nobody follows him. Code is pretty strong so it will be difficult for him to come out victorious.

On the other hand, Boruto now knows about this plan of his. Knowing his personality, he won’t let Kawaki take all the heat. We might witness a 2v1 fight in the next chapter which will include Boruto and Kawaki vs Code.

Boruto Chapter 62 Read Online

Boruto Chapter 62 is available to read online on Viz media. Note that you’ll need a subscription to the platform to access the chapter.

Boruto Chapter 62 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto chapter 62 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, September 21 st

India – 9:30 PM, September 20 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 20 th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 20 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 20th

What is Kawaki's Plan? Let us know your thoughts down below.