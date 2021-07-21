Boruto is an ongoing manga series currently being published in V-Jump magazine of Japan. Written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto respectively, it is a sequel to the popular Naruto manga series. Its story centers o Boruto, who is the son of Naruto.

Boruto is a troubled child because he doesn’t receive proper attention from his father. However, he learns the struggles of his old man and realizes how great a person he is. Boruto goes on to a quest to become the strongest shinobi and with help from his friends, defeats formidable opponents. Let’s talk about Boruto chapter 61 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Chapter 61 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

Boruto Chapter 60 Recap

In Boruto’s chapter 60 recap, Shikamaru spots some crawl marks. It is an ability that allows Code to instantaneously transport to any location. He can set up these claws anywhere and return to them as per his will. He has also set them up in Konoha.

Daemon’s Power

Kakei asks Amado about his true intentions. He tells that he’s not plotting anything against the Leaf Village. Instead, he’s doing something which will benefit the village. Furthermore, he’s working on a container that seems to be a new weapon that will come in handy.

Back at the Kara HQ, Code reveals how his claws work to Daemon and Eida. He does it while testing the reflexes of Eida’s brother. When Code asks Daemon how his ability works, Eida asks him to not tell. Code thinks that Eida is hiding another one of her powers.

You’re My Family

Naruto meets Kawaki on the top of the mountain where he’s sitting alone. Kawaki tells Hokage that he doesn’t belong here since he’s an outsider. However, Naruto thinks of him as a son. He carries him on his back and takes him home.

Naruto’s family welcomes Kawaki as they set out for the dinner. Boruto gifts him his Shinbi band. He asks him to put him on his head till he comes to a ninja. Naruto assures Kawaki that his place is here. However, if he feels that he doesn’t belong here, it means that Naruto has failed on his job as a Hokage.

Naruto asks him to leave the search of Code to him and not worry. Even if someone like Kawaki couldn’t live in Konoha, there was no point in Naruto becoming Hokage. Kawaki believes that he doesn’t need Karma to protect Naruto. There’s still some weapon up his sleeve.

Boruto Chapter 61 Spoilers

For Boruto chapter 61 spoilers, there haven’t been any leaks yet. It will be some time before we get to see the spoilers from the upcoming chapter. For the time being, let’s check out as brewing theories in retrospect to the next chapter.

Does Eida Have Another Power?

From their latest encounter, it seems like Eida is hiding something. When Kawaki asked for the working mechanism of Daemon’s power, she asked him not to reveal it. It seems like Eida still doesn’t trust Kawaki. He may not like it but he can’t do anything about it.

When Will Code Make His Move?

Since his claws are scattered all across five villages, it may not take long for Code to make his next move. Certainly, he will attack Konoha first to take revenge for Jigen. We may see some development in his plans in the upcoming chapter of Boruto.

Boruto Chapter 61 Read Online

You can read Boruto chapter 61 online on Viz media and Mangaplus. Make sure that you’re subscribed to their services to ensure access.

Boruto Chapter 61 Release Date and Time

Here is Boruto’s chapter 61 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 21st

India – 9:30 PM, August 20th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 20th

UK – 4:00 PM, August 20th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 20th

What is Eida hiding from Code? Share your thoughts down below.