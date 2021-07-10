Boruto Chapter 60 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Boruto is an ongoing manga series published in V-jump magazine of Japan. It is written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto. Its story focuses on Boruto and his exploits as he aspires to become the strongest shinobi.

Boruto is a direct sequel to the Naruto Manga series and its protagonist is the son of Naruto. The story takes place a few years later after the death of Kaguya and Naruto has become the 7th Hokage. Many characters from the original series return to Boruto with the addition of some new faces. Let’s take a look at Boruto chapter 60 spoilers, release date, and time.

Boruto Chapter 59 Recap

In Boruto chapter 59 Recap, Kawaki dreams about Code when he was still in Kara Organization. Code kicks and punches Kawaki in the dream and asking what makes him so special. He proclaims that if he wasn’t a vessel, he would’ve killed him.

Amado’s Proposal

Amado tells Kawaki that the part of Isshiki still resides within him. Even though, now that he has depleted of his Karma, Isshiki’s data remains in him. This makes Kawaki angry, however, it’s the truth that he doesn’t want to admit.

Amado suggests that he can implant another karma into Kawaki’s body. The plan of implanting Brouto’s karma into Code is dangerous. And even if they succeed, there are some question marks related to Boruto’s revival. Amado asks him to give some thoughts on his proposal.

Eida’s Brother

Back in Kara, Code kills some of the guards outside. Eida informs him about Amado’s plans by using her skill. She doesn’t like seeing Kawaki in distress. Eida asks Code if he could let off Hokage. However, he’s still hellbent on killing him, though, he will spare Kawaki.

Eida also reveals that she isn’t good in combat. Code still has limiters implanted in him which have significantly reduced his strength. However, he believes that he can still defeat Naruto and Sasuke in one on one combat. Code asks if, in any event, Eida gets attacked by Kawaki, what will she do? Eida already has plans for that as she reveals her brother Daemon.

Boruto Chapter 60 Spoilers Reddit

For Boruto chapter 60 spoilers Reddit, we don’t have any information available yet. However, you will hear about the spoilers in the upcoming days as we approach its release date. Meanwhile, let’s discuss some of the biggest talking points related to the next chapter.

How Strong is Daemon?

Daemon is a brother of Eida and she had kept him in secret. Upon Code’s worry, she revealed his existence to him. When they opened his capsule, he directly jumped onto Code to attack him. However, Eida asked him to back off since Code was an ally.

We saw some of his combat prowess when he fought against the guards. He has an ability that allows him to reflect any attack directed at him. Moreover, if the intent to kill the opponent is more, the reflected attack will be as devastating.

Will Kawaki Get New Implant?

Amado is certainly cooking up something. However, it doesn’t look anything hostile to Konoha. He can implant another karma into Code since Isshiki’s data remains in his body. Kawaki hates Isshiki to the core, however, he also knows he lacks power.

If Kawaki wants to progress, he can’t solely rely on Ninjutsu. He needs Karma because that’s the power he has developed for all these years. We also aren’t clear about intentions of Amado. Is he doing this to help Kawaki? Or does he have some ominous reason behind it?

Boruto Chapter 60 Read Online

Boruto chapter 60 read online on Viz media and Mangaplus by Shonen Jump. You will need to get their subscription for digital access to the chapter.

Here find Boruto chapter 60 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, July 21st

India – 9:30 PM, July 20th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 20th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 20th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 20th

Will Kawaki get the new implant? Leave your thoughts down in the comments and let us know.