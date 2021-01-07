Boris Johnson to maintain press meeting at 5pm on vaccine roll-out

oris Johnson will hold a press meeting at 5pm in which he is predicted to unveil the military-led coronavirus vaccine roll-out.

Britain’s vaccine roll-out has been drawn up by military services battlefield planners and hopes to vaccinate the most vulnerable by mid-February.

A senior government source informed The Sunlight: “The Key Minister is approaching the vaccination roll-out as a armed forces procedure and which is what you are going to see at [Thursday’s] press conference.”

It will come immediately after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain’s armed forces could produce “over 100-thousand” jabs a day.

The Uk has accredited two vaccines for use, by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, with the Moderna jab expected to follow.

The overall variety of individuals vaccinated in England due to the fact the roll-out commenced is now 1,112,866, according to the health company. Of people, 60 per cent ended up provided to people aged 80 or above.

The Govt has set a target of vaccinating 13 million Britons by the center of upcoming month.

Downing Street has also unveiled seven vaccination mega-centres that will open next week including one particular at London’s ExCel centre.