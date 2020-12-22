Boris Johnson ‘planning mass tests infrastructure to stop French ban on United kingdom truck drivers’

oris Johnson is reportedly setting up to mass test lorry drivers to conclude the chaos at Dover.

Ministers are planning “infrastructure” to allow for hundreds of truck drivers to be tested just before crossing the English channel, the Telegraph experiences.

France announced a ban on hauliers getting freight across the Channel on Sunday night over fears about the unfold of a new, extra infectious strain of coronavirus.

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Monday a protocol would be adopted at a European Union-broad amount “to make sure that motion from the British isles can resume”.

Nonetheless, the protocol has not however been declared or verified.

It comes as Highways England has stated there ended up 900 lorries parked on the M20 at 6pm on Monday, contrary to the Primary Minister’s claim there had been fewer than a quarter of this figure.

Talking at a Downing Avenue press meeting on Monday evening, soon after crunch talks involving members of the Cobra emergency committee to avert the Uk remaining reduce off from the continent in the days prior to Christmas, Mr Johnson reported discussions were getting location to "unblock the move of trade as rapid as possible".

He mentioned: “It was an great discussion with the French President (Emmanuel Macron), he stressed he was keen, I would say, to type it out in the future couple of hours if we can.

“Our teams will be performing on it flat out – if we can get a consequence then, that would be excellent, but we will do it as quickly as we can.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged folks not to vacation to Kent amid the closure of the French border.

He informed the press conference: “Please never vacation to Kent.