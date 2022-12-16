Boris Becker Net Worth: How Much He Got from Tennis?

Becker, Boris Franz, is a former German tennis world No. 1. Becker’s career was a success from the outset, as evidenced by his win at Wimbledon when he was just 17 years old. He finished his career with a total of six Grand Slam singles titles, including three Wimbledons, two Australian Opens, and one US Open.

Income Over a Profession

Over the course of his career, Boris made $50 million in pay and sponsorships. Half of the sum, just over $25 million, came from tournament winnings. After taking into account the effects of inflation, $50 million would be equivalent to almost $120 million right now.

In Boris Becker’s Cars, We Trust

A new Audi RS Q8 cost Boris Becker almost $400,000 U.S. Boris Becker has a Volvo XC90 that he purchased for $70,000 US. Below is a list of some of Boris Becker’s other vehicles.

It’s a Jaguar XE.

Rover Evoque Range

Model: Mercedes-Benz ECC

Time in The Past

Boris Franz Becker entered the world on November 22, 1967, in Leimen, West Germany. Boris grew up in a Catholic household. Becker first began to play tennis at the tennis center that his father had established in Leimen. At an early age, he had already achieved extraordinary mastery.

Career

Becker won his first professional doubles match in 1984, the year he turned pro. He won the Wimbledon singles tournament in 1985 despite being unseeded. After a string of surprising victories, Becker successfully defended his Wimbledon crown the following year. Later, he became fierce rivals with Stefan Edberg.

His career started taking a hit in the mid-1990s due to money and marriage problems. After a close loss at the Monte Carlo Open in 1995, he decided to call it quits. At the end of his career, Becker had won 49 singles titles and 15 doubles trophies on the professional tennis circuit. The legendary tennis player Becker was unable to win on clay courts, instead favoring more forgiving surfaces like grass.

Relationships

Boris wed fashion model Barbara Feltus in 1993. The couple had already gotten pregnant, and in 1994 they had their first child. They expanded their family in 1999 with the birth of a second child. In the year 2000, Boris proposed that they split up. Thanks to Barbara’s change of heart, Becker will not have to fork over $2.5 million upfront.

On the other hand, she sued him and won a substantial sum in court. After it came out that he had fathered another child during this marriage, he successfully had a DNA test done to verify paternity and was awarded joint custody of the child. Boris tied the knot with model Sharlely Kerssenberg in 2009. The two eventually became pregnant and had a child before breaking up in 2018. It was reported in 2019 that Becker was seeing another model.

Opportunities After Games

In the year 2000, Becker founded Volkl Inc. We also make tennis rackets and apparel for the sport. He also served on the advisory boards of the German Tennis Federation and the Bayern Munich football club after retiring from the sport. In addition to his success in the music industry, he has also achieved notoriety as a poker player.

Actual Property

Boris Becker purchased a sweeping 60-acre estate in Mallorca in the 1990s. The property was originally worth a total of $9.4 million pounds.

He put the 31,000-square-foot mansion on the market in 2007 for 13 million pounds. When Becker tried to sell his long-abandoned Mallorcan estate in 2018 to pay off his debts, he was continually stopped by a group of squatters who had moved in. The squatters have declared their intention to remain in the property indefinitely; some have even discussed transforming it into Peter Pan’s “Neverland.”

Unfortunately, just a decade ago, Becker’s land held enormous promise. It has a gym, a swimming pool, a basketball court, a tennis court, and stables for horses in addition to its 12 bedrooms. In a relatively brief period of time, the squatters completely destroyed all of these facilities. Moreover, they took all of the high-priced furnishings and anything else that wasn’t securely fastened.

One squatter’s attempt to utilize solar panels to power the pool resulted in extensive damage to the pool’s infrastructure. According to a report from the year 2020, the squatters were kicked out of the building after it was discovered that pornographic movies had been shot there.

Boris gave his villa in Mallorca to the British private bank Arbuthnot Latham in November 2020 to pay off some of his debt.