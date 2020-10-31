Borat two Costar Jeanise Jones Fund Receives $100K in Sacha Baron Cohen

Now here is a story that’s quite wonderful! Forgive me for the pun, but that I only had to! Hopefully, you have already seen BORAT two and are conscious of the”function” Jeanise Jones performs inside. Without giving too much away, she also plays a girl who participates with Sacha Baron Cohen’s character Borat in addition to his own daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova), also really comes away as a great, sincere individual. Regrettably, Ms. Jones lost her job due to COVID complications, that directed her church to begin a GoFundMe saying the subsequent:

“Please think about saying thank you for Jeanise having a tangible present. She is unemployed right now because of Covid. Formerly, she worked at a project for 32 years! She is loyal! Please consider donating a donation to merely to say thank you to Jeanise to be’An ethical compass as well as a light shining in darkness’ in this picture.”

Well, it would appear that Sacha Baron Cohen was quite grateful for Ms. Jones also since he only given $100,000 into the finance! All that cash will not go to Jones, however, will probably be distributed from her Oklahoma City neighborhood on her behalf from the regional Ebenezer Baptist Church. The funds are earmarked for food, shelter and some other requirements the area has.