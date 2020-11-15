Boosie Badazz Shot In Dallas: Report | Music

Boosie Badazz was allegedly shot at the Dallas, Texas place on Saturday (November 14), only days following the shooting death of his friend and collaborator Mo3. In accordance with TMZ, Boosie was taken in the leg.

The rapper was seen at a local institution on Friday, paying heed to Mo3, that had been captured and murdered in broad daylight in the interstate highway on Thursday. No arrest was made in relation with Mo’s departure.

As for Boosiehe was allegedly fired upon whether he was at his own car, and proceeded into a nearby hospital where he had been treated for a gunshot wound beneath the knee. His injuries do not seem to be life threatening.

Dallas PD tells TMZ that officials reacted to reports about an armed experience Saturday, in which the natives said someone was captured then fled in a personal car or truck. After the cops showed up in the spectacle, there was no one about and no indications of a crime being perpetrated.