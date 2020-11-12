Boosie Badazz Lashes Out On Twitter After Mo3’s Murder!!

As information continues to spread concerning the murder of Mo3, Dallas rapper and affiliate Bossie Badazz, Boosie occurred to Twitter to lash out in people for hitting his lineup.

“Quit calling me texting mepersonally,” Boosie composed along with two red points. “F*CK YOU HOES, N*GGASn FAKE ASS FAMILY ALL YALL CAN SUCK MY DICK. ALL YALL GOT A MOTIVE F*CKING WOTH ME ANYWAY. Suckadick.”

Watch Boosie’s dialog under.

In line with the cops, Mo3, actual title Melvin Noble, has been murdered midday on Dallas’ northbound Interstate 35, as stated by the Dallas Police Department.

They told USA TODAY that the shooting defendant was a grownup Black man. The guy ceased his black sedan before departing the automobile and walking outside Mo3 using a firearm. Mo3 had exited his stationary car and started running southbound on the street.

An adult man, who had been sitting in another car was struck by the gunman and was hauled to a nearby hospital with injuries called non-life-threatening.