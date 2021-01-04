Bond woman Tanya Roberts useless at 65 following actress ‘collapsed after walking her canines on Xmas Eve’

BOND girl Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65 just after the actress “collapsed following strolling her canines on Christmas Eve.”
The star was most effective recognised for showing up along with Roger Moore on A Look at To Eliminate in 1985.
According to TMZ, right after Tanya returned property from a walk with her dog, she “collapsed,” and was soon “taken to a healthcare facility.”
The outlet discovered she was “put on a ventilator, but in no way got far better.”
Much more to arrive…
