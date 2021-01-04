Bond Lady Tanya Roberts even now alive, publicist says following reports of her dying

ames Bond star Tanya Roberts is even now alive, her publicist has mentioned, right after earlier getting quoted as indicating she had died.

Mike Pingel, the actress’s agent, was quoted by US site TMZ saying Roberts experienced died aged 65.

The outlet experienced offers from her husband and tributes have been paid on social media to Roberts, who starred as Stacey Sutton reverse Sir Roger Moore in his final Bond movie, A Watch To A Destroy.

Mr Pingel later on confirmed Roberts was still alive at 10am regional time on Monday, and the loved ones was waiting for more information from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

He additional: “It does not seem fantastic.”

TMZ very first noted her loss of life, indicating she had collapsed when strolling her pet dogs on December 24 and was admitted to healthcare facility.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Roberts grew up in New York before transferring to Hollywood in 1977 in lookup of fame. Breaking NEWS Gillian Anderson and The Crown writer Peter Morgan ‘split right after 4 years together’

Her probability arrived when she changed Shelley Hack in Tv sequence Charlie’s Angels, starting to be the third Angel along with Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.