Bond lady and Charlie’s Angels star Tanya Roberts dies, aged 65

American actress Tanya Roberts – born Victorian Leigh Blum – died on January 3 at the age of 65 immediately after collapsing though walking her canines in Los Angeles. She was best regarded for enjoying Bond female Stacey Sutton in 1985’s A See To Get rid of and Julie Rogers on ABC’s exhibit Charlie’s Angels.

The Hollywood actress created her movie debut in 1975’s Compelled Entry, right before becoming solid to switch Shelley Hack as one particular of the 3 Angels on the fifth and remaining time of the popular Seventies crime display, though she was not equipped to turn all over its declining scores.

On the other hand, she was elevated to intercontinental fame in 1985 when she was forged opposite Roger Moore to perform a Californian geologist and Bond’s romantic fascination.

Roberts ongoing to make regular onscreen seems in films this sort of as Physique Slam (1987), Purgatory (1988) and Legal Tender (1991), which was prepared by her partner, screenwriter Barry Roberts.

In 1998, she returned to the small display to perform Midge in strike Fox sitcom That 70s Display, which starred teenage Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, between other future Hollywood stars.

Her buddy and representative Mike Pingel said he was “devastated” at the reduction of his “brilliant and beautiful” mate.