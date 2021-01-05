Bond Female Tanya Roberts however alive, publicist states adhering to reports of her dying

ames Bond star Tanya Roberts is nevertheless alive, her publicist has claimed, just after previously getting quoted as declaring she had died.

Mike Pingel, the actress’s consultant, was quoted by US web-site TMZ saying Roberts had died aged 65.

The outlet had offers from her spouse and tributes were paid on social media to Roberts, who starred as Stacey Sutton opposite Sir Roger Moore in his last Bond film, A See To A Eliminate.

Mr Pingel afterwards verified Roberts was nonetheless alive at 10am community time on Monday, and the spouse and children was waiting around for further more news from the Cedars-Sinai Professional medical Centre in Los Angeles.

He included: “It does not look great.”

TMZ first documented her loss of life, saying she experienced collapsed when going for walks her pet dogs on December 24 and was admitted to healthcare facility.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Roberts grew up in New York prior to transferring to Hollywood in 1977 in lookup of fame.

Her opportunity arrived when she replaced Shelley Hack in Tv set collection Charlie’s Angels, becoming the 3rd Angel together with Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.