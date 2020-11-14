Bollywood celebrities want their supporters a very happy Diwali through interpersonal networking

annually Diwali is 1 time in which Bollywood celebs are all pumped up into bash together and observe, but this year on account of this pandemic many celebs have opted to maintain the celebration scene lowkey. Many celebs aren’t hosting bashes and people who are, do it to a smaller scale using few individuals. But that does not indicate they are not having a fantastic time about the holiday season. While some of these have jetted off on vacations, others will be making the most of their time together with family.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and a number of different celebs took to societal websites to desire their lovers a very happy and prosperous Diwali. Check out all of their articles under…

