Boko Haram Claims Mass Kidnapping of Hundreds of Schoolboys

The Islamic terror group Boko Haram claimed obligation on Tuesday for the kidnapping of almost 700 learners from a secondary school in northern Nigeria on December 11.

The Nigerian militant group produced a four-minute audio clip on Tuesday in which a man determining himself as Boko Haram’s leader, Abubaker Shekau, stated he and his fellow jihadis were liable for the abduction of an believed 668 schoolboys in the city of Kankara, located in northern Nigeria’s Katsina State, around the weekend.

“Our brothers are driving the kidnapping in Katsina,” a voice on the recording figuring out himself as Shekau reported, in accordance to Turkey’s state-operate Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

“Multiple [Nigerian] military services sources claimed safety officials are investigating the declare,” the news company included.

“What happened in Katsina was done to market Islam and discourage un-Islamic tactics as Western instruction is not the sort of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet,” the guy even more mentioned in the recording, according to Nigeria’s Daily Have faith in on Tuesday.

“They are also not educating what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are relatively destroying Islam. It might be delicate, but Allah the lord of the skies and earths knows whichever is concealed. Could Allah encourage Islam. Might we die as Muslims,” the male added.

A significant quantity of gunmen ambushed the all-boys Govt Science Secondary School in Kankara on the evening of December 11.

“Residents and survivors stated the abductors rode to the faculty in about 100 motorbikes, firing assault rifles to escape into the bush immediately after dividing the boys into teams,” Anadolu Agency revealed on Tuesday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari — who has consistently claimed that Boko Haram is defeated — ordered a rescue procedure over the weekend, deploying Nigerian Military troops and helicopters to comb the Katsina region for the kidnapped college students. The kidnappers on Monday demanded that the navy phone off its look for of Katsina location forests and neighboring villages.

“The apparent kidnappers are creating a demand from customers through a teacher at [the] college,” Abdu Labaran, the director-typical of media for the Katsina state governor’s business office, said, according to CNN.

“The abductors of the Kankara pupils have contacted a instructor and requested him to convey to the government to quit the helicopter surveillance. They have not questioned for ransom,” Labaran said.

“At the very least 17 of the learners had been rescued on Monday immediately after a gun struggle concerning military forces and the armed team, in accordance to Aminu Masari, Katsina’s governor,” Anadolu Agency noted.

The Boko Haram attack marks the terror group’s 3rd mass abduction of students in a tiny around a decade considering the fact that it began an Islamist insurgency in northern Nigeria. The jihadi group abducted at the very least 276 schoolgirls from a federal government faculty in Chibok in 2014. Most of the girls kidnapped from Chibok, positioned in the Boko Haram stronghold of Borno Point out in northeastern Nigeria, stay lacking nowadays.