Bobby Flay Girlfriend 2022: Know All About His New Girlfriend

On December 10, 1964, Flay’s parents, Bill and Dorothy Barbara (McGuirk) Flay, welcomed him into the world in New York City. He was born and reared in New York City’s Upper East Side area. He is a fourth-generation Irish-American who was reared as a Catholic and had his education in parochial institutions.

When Flay was eight years old, he asked for an Easy-Bake Oven for Christmas. His father thought a G.I. Joe would be more gender-appropriate for his son. He was able to accept both of them despite his father’s protestations.

Bobby Flay Is Dating Who?

Bobby Flay’s new girlfriend, Christina Pérez, has reportedly made a notable difference in the Food Network star’s disposition, according to his acquaintances.

“I went over to two pals and was like, ‘What are you guys talking about?'” recalls the Beat Bobby Flay actor during a gallery opening. In the Friday edition of PEOPLE, the Beat Bobby Flay star is interviewed. “They seemed to be saying, ‘We’re raising you up!'” ‘It’s fantastic to see you smiling so brightly.’

Pérez, who works as a writer and creative director for the cannabis company Miss Grass, met Flay via mutual friends and began dating around a year ago.

In November, after Flay’s horse Pizza Bianca won the Breeders’ Cup World Championship, they made their relationship public.

“She’s a wonderful beauty,” says the narrator. Flay, who has been hard at work on the upcoming Food Network show Throwdown With Michael Symon, exclaims, “I’m happy to have met her.” She’s always been there for me at the end of the day, even though it’s been a really difficult moment in my life.

Bobby Flay’s Previous Partnerships

The well-known television personality married chef Debra Ponzek for the first time in May 1991. After separating in 1993, Flay married Kate Connelly in 1995. Flay and Connelly also had a child named Sophie.

After their divorce in 1998, Flay married actress Stephanie March in February 2005. According to rumors, the divorce was finalized in July 2015. Bobby’s girlfriend from 2016 until 2019 was actress Helene Yorke.

Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend: Who Is Bobby Flay’s Current Girlfriend

Christina Perez is Bobby Flay’s girlfriend.

Chef Bobby Flay appeared in front of the camera for the first time with his girlfriend Christina Perez, whom he met at a horse race.

In 2021, the pair were seen at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Flay’s horse, Pizza Bianca, won the Juvenile Fillies Turf for a reward of $520,000. He then gave a speech before accepting the cup with Christina and their daughter, Sophie.

Bobby Flay noted in his victory speech that winning a Breeders’ Cup Race is a dream come true for him and that he is thankful to be able to experience it with his family. He also stated that everyone he loves is present to show their support for him and Pizza Bianca

During his speech, Christina Perez was spotted staring at her lover, and they hugged as Pizza Bianca crossed the finish line.

List of Bobby Flay’s Relationships

Bobby Flay married Stephanie March from 2005 to 2015, Kate Connelly from 1995 to 1999, and Debra Ponzek from 1991 to 1993.

Bobby Flay has dated Christina Perez (Writer) in 2021, Heléne Yorke in 2016–2019, Giada De Laurentiis in 2015, and January Jones in 2015. (2010).