Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Picture with ‘Full House’ Cast on Death Anniversary

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s widow, recently got together with the rest of his Full House cast to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death.

The blogger, now 43, uploaded a snapshot from their most recent get-together and said she and the cast of the ABC sitcom stayed close in a question-and-answer session on Instagram on Thursday.

Love them deeply… this is when we got together last month for the 1 year anniversary,” Rizzo said with a photo of herself with Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, and his wife Caitlyn.

A year after the actor’s death, Rizzo told PEOPLE, “Each day is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and did everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special.” She continued, “Mixed in with me remembering him as how the world saw him… a great comedian, a person who could bring out the best in people, and a man with a philanthropic heart who only wanted to help people.”

What more did she say? “I find joy in every little thing. Some of the little videos he sent me with goofy voiceovers and effects never fail to make me chuckle again. If I need to bring a grin to my face, all I have to do is glance at a photo from our wedding or one from one of our trips. Hearing his voice alone brightens my day.”

Stamos included a video of himself and Saget chatting between takes on the set of Full House in his homage to Saget.

It’s tough without you, Bob, but we’ll keep trying. “The affection and embracing shall continue as you wish. Time sure does fly when you’re in mourning, I think. I can’t believe it’s been a year.”

From 1987 until 1995, Stamos collaborated with Saget on Full House. Danny Tanner, played by Saget, was the brother-in-law of Jesse Katsopolis, played by Stamos. Later, in 2016, they both returned for Netflix’s Fuller House remake, which would run for the next five years, until 2020.

Together, Jodie Sweetin and Dave Coulier paid tribute to their late co-star on social media.

As Saget’s on-screen best buddy Joey Gladstone, Coulier took the time to share a memory with him, including a photo of the two of them hugging in front of the Full House house.

“Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me,” Coulier wrote. “When I was 18 and performing stand-up comedy, we crossed paths for the first time at a modest Detroit bar. We bonded instantly and now consider ourselves brothers.”

As he continued, “Even now, I’ll occasionally pull out my phone, ready to document another more of the countless hilarious things we did together. I know that I will be sad and cry today because of how much I miss him. Then I’ll hear Bob’s voice, and it’ll make me chortle with delight. Take advantage of life’s blessings while they’re still here. Get the word out to your loved ones… and give them a bear embrace like Bob Saget. #huglikebobsaget”

Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, Saget’s on-screen daughter, sent him a heartbreaking message in which she said, “It’s just not the same without you among us, and I don’t think it ever will feel like that again.”

“Countless times I’ve considered dialing you up and asking, “What would Bob do right now?” The typical response to the question is “make a joke about it.” as a result, I act in that fashion. A lot, “she elaborated on some points “There have been countless moments this year alone where I could have used the affirmation of your approval. Even so, I pick up on it.”

“You will always remind me to love greater, laugh harder, and hug like Bob Saget,” she wrote as a parting message to Saget.

On January 9, 2021, Saget was discovered dead in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. After a month, his loved ones determined his death was caused by a head injury. He was 65