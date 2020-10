“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers talked with”Full House” star Bob Saget, who’s still standing with his own co-star Lori Loughlin later she pleaded guilty at the faculty cheating scandal.

Saget stated,”People make mistakes and individuals do not quit loving men and women.”

He promoted his podcast”Bob Saget’s This for You” along with his participation in”The Creative Coalition’s Fantasy Chat Show Specific.” Watch!