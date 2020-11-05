Bob Saget claims John Stamos Set Him Up To Success ‘Masked Singer’

Bob Saget was introduced as the Squiggly Dragon tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer, and is currently opening up about the way John Stamos assisted him in the contest.

“John and I’ve already been in a group since Entire House and all of these tunes [I performed on the show] I staged with John Stamos,” that the 64-year old actor and comic shared using US Weekly.

He continued that”Ordinarily, it is only a couple men gearing, but we all love doing and then I really like to hog the microphone to get four hours. Thus, John has set me up for victory.”

Bob adds that the tunes he’d played on the series ready him more for the series.

“I have every tune you play a pop-rock ring, [which is] my comfort zone,” he states. “I’d voice limitations on’Satisfaction.’ The helmet [in my costume] was choking me through this one! There was a priest that popped up which was not assumed to be there, and so I turned and dropped my voice due to building. Therefore, I appeared a little rough”

For those who have not been following the series this year, here are other celebs that had been unmasked thus far…