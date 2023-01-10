Is Disney CEO Bob Iger Very Wealthy?

Robert Allen Iger KBE is the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at The Walt Disney Company. He is an American businessman.

Origins and Childhood

On February 10, 1951, in New York City, Robert Allan Iger entered the world. Iger grew up in a Jewish family, and his father was a World War II navy veteran who went on to work in marketing, advertising, and public relations after the war. Iger graduated from Ithaca College’s Roy H. Park School of Communications in 1973 after completing his high school education in 1969.

He studied for a while and eventually graduated with a degree in radio and television. He began his career in broadcasting while still in college, hosting a television show at Ithaca College and afterward working as a weatherman in the city for five months. Originally, Robert Iger planned to work as a news anchor for a big network.

How Rich Is Disney Ceo Bob Iger?

Based on the information presented by Celebrity Net Worth, Iger is worth an estimated $350 million. As of early 2019, Forbes estimated Iger’s net worth at $690 million, therefore this is a decrease from that number.

Occupational Satisfaction and Financial Success

It’s not surprising that Iger’s wealth was much greater when he was still pulling in a hefty paycheck three years ago. With a $3 million annual salary as his foundation, Business Insider estimates that his total pay for 2019 was $47.5 million. This was significantly lower than 2016’s total of $65.6 million.

According to an official Disney press release, Iger served as CEO and chairman from 2005 through 2020, and then as executive chairman and chairman of the board through 2021. His tenure as president and COO spanned the years 2000–2005. In 1996, Iger became a member of the Disney executive team when he was named chairman of the ABC Group, which was then owned by Disney. As of 1999, he also served as Walt Disney International’s president. With ABC, he started his professional life in 1974.

Time magazine awarded Iger “Businessperson of the Year” for 2019, while Forbes named him one of the “World’s Most Powerful People” for 2018. He entered the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Television Academy Hall of Fame in January 2020.

For his contributions to U.K./U.S. relations, Queen Elizabeth II posthumously knighted Iger as a commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in September 2022. In 2019, he wrote “The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company,” which became a New York Times best seller.

Relationships in One’s Private Life

The divorce between Iger and his first wife, Susan Iger, was finalized in 1994. He wed TV news anchor Willow Bay a year later. Two of his children are from his first marriage, and the other two are from his second.

Awards

After Robert Iger won the 2012 Ambassador of Humanity Award, Steven Spielberg was the one to give him the honor. In addition, the Producers Guild of America honored him with their Milestone Award in 2014. In 2019, Iger was voted Time magazine’s “Businessperson of the Year.”