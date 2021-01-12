Boasting Dutch cops parade more food confiscated from Brits right after snatching trucker’s ham sandwich owing to Brexit

DUTCH cops have paraded a lot more food that they have confiscated from Brits right after snatching a trucker’s ham sandwich due to Brexit.

Customs officers showed off the confiscated things which bundled Waitrose chicken fillets, American Tropicana orange juice, Spanish marmalade oranges and even Dorset Cereals muesli.

7

7

It arrives immediately after an officer at the Hook of Holland seaport was filmed mocking “welcome to Brexit, sir” – as he took a British truck driver’s ham sandwich at the border.

The EU would not permit meat, meat items, milk or dairy solutions to be introduced in from international locations outdoors the union for “individual usage.”

And now that Britain left the EU on January 1, the principles now apply to persons crossing the Channel.

Dutch customs officers confirmed a off “compact mountain” of products they have consfiscated as they have warned “you cannot just carry in food items from the British isles”.

Officers at the Hook of Holland ferry terminal stated the food stuff had been ruined beneath the new policies that now have to have a health and fitness certificate for bringing food into the EU.

The exact same rules are also in force in Calais and other EU ports, but there have not been any reviews so significantly of French of Belgian officials confiscating foodstuff sandwiches.

Dutch Tv set reporter Floris Prenger explained he and his crew noticed a “tiny mountain” of foods confiscated.

EU WHAT?

They had been filming at they at the port near Rotterdam where sailings from Harwich, Essex get there quite a few periods a working day.

He said: “Maybe this is something that folks neglected in Brexit, but the customs guys preferred to get the concept out that food stuff is not authorized to be taken into the EU from outside the house in any form.”

Dutch Tv set news aired footage of customs officers putting on hello-vis jackets using the ham sandwiches absent from drivers arriving by ferry.

The bemused Brit tried to meet in the middle, asking if he could hold the bread from his tinfoil-wrapped sandwiches, but the officer replied: “No, anything will be confiscated.

“Welcome to Brexit, sir, I’m sorry.”

Another border official at the Hook of Holland seaport went on to describe the new guidelines to the Netherlands’ NPO tv.

But in accordance to the European Fee, the ban is vital since meat and dairy products can consist of pathogens creating animal disorders, which “proceed to current a true risk to animal wellness throughout the union.”

The Section for Ecosystem, Food stuff, and Rural Affairs say that travellers should “use, consume, or dispose of” prohibited things at or ahead of the border.

In the clip, the officers can be observed rummaging by means of people’s automobiles and confiscating any food stuff they uncover.

CHINA WARNING Boris Johnson blasts ‘demented’ Chinese drugs for resulting in Covid crisis GRIM TOLL Second deadliest day with 1,243 Covid fatalities but cases tumble as 2.4m presented jab JAB Delay A&E nurse assessments Covid good a thirty day period after acquiring to start with dose of vaccine Most up-to-date Play YOUR Section Much more cops to fine flouters as Priti slams ‘minority placing United kingdom at risk’ ‘BIG BOOM’ ‘Sonic boom’ rocks tens of millions across England as RAF Storm fighter jets scrambled ‘STOP STARVING KIDS’ Faculty voucher fury as ‘£30’ parcels include £8.69 truly worth of foodstuff

A spokesperson for the British Meat processors Association stated: “At the stop of the day the rules are the procedures now that we are a third country to the EU.”

Nonetheless, they said that the Dutch experienced little to be concerned about on the standards of British create, incorporating: “our position on pigs, sheep and cattle is at a very substantial regular.”

Cupboard minister Michael Gove has previously warned that troubles at ports are likely to get even worse, saying: “In the weeks in advance, we be expecting there will be substantial additional disruption.”

7

7

7

7