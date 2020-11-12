Entertainment

Blueface Lists His House on Airbnb for $2,500 Per Night, But No Parties

November 12, 2020
1 Min Read
Blueface Lists His House on Airbnb for $2,500 Per Night, But No Parties

Blueface is offering up his home for rent, but you can’t exactly live like the rapper does … because quarantine stripper parties aren’t allowed!!!

Here’s the deal … Blueface just put his 3-bedroom mansion in the San Fernando Valley up for rent on Airbnb for a cool $2,500 per night, but there’s a catch.

The listing says the host doesn’t allow pets, parties or smoking.

Play video content

Remember … the rapper caught a ton of heat for hosting a party at his Chatsworth crib early on in quarantine. Video from the bash showed a bunch of women in g-strings and bikini tops getting into an all-out brawl.

Maybe Blueface learned a lesson and started listening to Dr. Fauci … unlike some people.

Anyways, Blueface’s pad looks super modern … it’s decked out with a pool, hot tub, indoor fireplace, grand piano, pool table and a basketball hoop.

The place says it can easily host 10 people, but remember … no parties!!!

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment