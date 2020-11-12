Blueface Lists His House on Airbnb for $2,500 Per Night, But No Parties

Blueface is offering up his home for rent, but you can’t exactly live like the rapper does … because quarantine stripper parties aren’t allowed!!!

Here’s the deal … Blueface just put his 3-bedroom mansion in the San Fernando Valley up for rent on Airbnb for a cool $2,500 per night, but there’s a catch.

The listing says the host doesn’t allow pets, parties or smoking.

Play video content

Remember … the rapper caught a ton of heat for hosting a party at his Chatsworth crib early on in quarantine. Video from the bash showed a bunch of women in g-strings and bikini tops getting into an all-out brawl.

Maybe Blueface learned a lesson and started listening to Dr. Fauci … unlike some people.

Anyways, Blueface’s pad looks super modern … it’s decked out with a pool, hot tub, indoor fireplace, grand piano, pool table and a basketball hoop.

The place says it can easily host 10 people, but remember … no parties!!!