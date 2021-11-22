Blue Period Episode 8 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Blue Period is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name currently on its 1st season. It is a coming-of-age drama series with the main focus on protagonist Yatora Yaguchi, a high school student who finds passion in painting and art.

Yaguchi is excellent in all sections of life, however, he doesn’t have any kind of passion. One day, he stumbles across a painting and decides to pursue a career in the field of art. With the natural gift of drawing, Yatora begins his journey of getting admitted into Japan’s top art school and initiates his adventures as an artist. Let’s talk about Blue Period episode 8 spoilers, release date, and time.

Blue Period Episode 7 Recap

In Blue Period episode 7 recap, Yaguchi reveals to Koi his fear of drawing art. However, Koi isn’t surprised as this is something he anticipated knowing Yaguchi’s personality.

Koi’s Advice

Yaguchi says that he’s not self-centered enough and fears that everything he draws keeps on getting a rejection. However, Koi tells him not to worry as his friends are behind him. Instead, he should use his communication skills to express himself.

With a positive attitude, Yaguchi goes to school as only two days are left till the start of the exam. Ooba tells the students that they may only be allowed to use pencil or charcoal during the competition. Hashida suggests that they all should use their weapon while creating the drawing.

Day of Exam

Kuwana also agrees with Hashida however Yaguchi refuses it since he’s been using his pen to draw for a long time. Yaguchi’s mother prays for her before he goes to sleep. The next day, he goes to the school for the exam. There he meets Yatsuke.

He wishes him the best of luck as both of them depart to their respective classes. The instructor arrives in Yaguchi’s room and presents the students with the topic. The topic for drawing is “Self Portrait”. Yaguchi thinks it is easier than he thought. Ryuji just crosses on her canvas and leaves the room.

Blue Period Episode 8 Spoilers

In Blue Period episode 8 spoilers, Ryuji gets out of the exam hall. One of the students tries to stop him but he says that they don’t understand his art. If there’s nothing to draw then there’s no meaning in doing so.

Reflection

As the exam begins, the students begin drawing their self-portraits. Yaguchi thinks about drawing a dual personality as a portrait since it will be something unique. A student beside him breaks his mirror which distracts him. He sees his shattered image in the mirror which gives him an idea.

Yaguchi reckons he can draw his face with different reflections like a broken mirror. He uses different contrast for each section. The first exam finally gets over as the students return home. The next day, Yaguchi goes to cram school and Ooba informs that there are only 10 days left till the second exam.

Field Trip

Ooba plans a field trip for students the next day. She also explains how the next exam is going to be conducted. They will have to create a sketchbook and atleast get approval from two teachers. The next day, they visit a dinosaur museum. All students observe the carcasses of dinosaurs and draw their perspectives.

Yaguchi realizes that he has been thinking like an average Joe and he has to step up. He is somewhat relieved considering that he has somewhat found his flair. It’s only one day left till the result of the first exam. The next day, Kuwana arrives at cram school and along with her Yaguchi also arrives who passed the first test.

Blue Period Episode 8 Watch Online

The Blue Period episode 8 is available to watch online on Netflix. You can stream it on the platform with a subscription.

Blue Period Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Here is Blue Period episode 8 release date and time.

Japan – 1:30 AM, November 27th

USA/Canada – 11:30 AM, November 27th

Indian – 10:00 PM, November 27th

UK – 5:30 PM, November 27 th

Europe (CES) – 6:30, November 27th

Can Yaguchi clear the first exam?