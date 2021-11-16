Blue Period is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. Produced by Seven Arcs studio, the series focuses on Yatora Yaguchi, an aspiring artist who wants to enroll in Japan’s one of the biggest art schools. It is the story of his life and the challenges he faces along the way.

Yaguchi is an elite student from his school who excels in all departments of life. However, he still doesn’t have a clear goal in mind. One day, he stumbles upon art pieces and takes an interest in them. He then decides to pursue a career in it and become an artist. Let’s talk about Blue Period episode 7 spoilers, release date, and time.

Blue Period Episode 7 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Blue Period Episode 6 Recap

In Blue Period episode 6 recap, the exams in the school are over and now Yaguchi can focus on his drawings. He realizes that students like him don’t have the luxury of multiple attempts. Hence he needs to do his best in his first attempt.

Sisters Shadow

While roaming with his friends, Yaguchi meets Kuwana outside. The next day, he begins drawing and filling out compositions of his black and white sketches. Yaguchi consults with Ooba and she tells him to draw more so that he can perfect his art.

On the terrace, Yaguchi and Kuwana have a conversation. She reveals that if certain someone didn’t exist, she would be able to focus more on painting. He realizes that she is referring to her sister. Kuwana’s biggest weakness is that she lives in the shadow of her older sister.

Weakness

There’s only one week left for the entrance exam. Ooba assesses each student and concludes that everyone is pretty much ready for the exam. She then consults Yaguchi about his weakness and tells him that he’s not self-centered enough.

While going out in the evening, he meets Koi who then takes him to have dinner. Koi reveals that he got inspired by Yaguchi and wants to go to pastry school to pursue his dream. Yaguchi is glad to hear it and he finally reveals to Koi that he’s scared of drawing.

Blue Period Episode 7 Spoilers

In Blue Period episode 7 spoilers, Yaguchi reveals to Koi his fear of drawing art. However, Koi isn’t surprised as this is something he anticipated knowing Yaguchi’s personality.

Koi’s Advice

Yaguchi says that he’s not self-centered enough and fears that everything he draws keeps on getting a rejection. However, Koi tells him not to worry as his friends are behind him. Instead, he should use his communication skills to express himself.

With a positive attitude, Yaguchi goes to school as only two days are left till the start of the exam. Ooba tells the students that they may only be allowed to use pencil or charcoal during the competition. Hashida suggests that they all should use their own weapon while creating the drawing.

Day of Exam

Kuwana also agrees with Hashida however Yaguchi refuses it since he’s been using his pen to draw for a long time. Yaguchi’s mother prays for her before he goes to sleep. The next day, he goes to the school for the exam. There he meets Yatsuke.

He wishes him the best of luck as both of them depart to their respective classes. The instructor arrives in Yaguchi’s room and presents the students with the topic. The topic for drawing is “Self Portrait”. Yaguchi thinks it is easier than he thought. Ryuji just crosses on her canvas and leaves the room.

Blue Period Episode 7 Watch Online

The Blue Period episode 7 is available to watch online on Netflix. You can stream it on the platform with a subscription.

Blue Period Episode 7 Release Date and Time

Here is Blue Period episode 7 release date and time.

Japan – 1:30 AM, November 20th

USA/Canada – 11:30 AM, November 20th

Indian – 10:00 PM, November 20th

UK – 5:30 PM, November 20th

Europe (CES) – 6:30, November 20th

Can Yaguchi find a way to deal with his fear? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.