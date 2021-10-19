Blue Period Episode 4 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the manga of the same name, Blue Period is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season. It is a coming of an age high school manga series that revolves around protagonist Yatora and his pursuit to get into one of Tokyo’s biggest art schools.

Yatora is unsure about his future. However, one day he learns his interest in art and decides to pursue a career in it. He convinces his parents to let him get into an art school and kicks of his journey to become the country’s one of the best. Let’s talk about Blue Period episode 4 spoilers, release date, and time.

Blue Period Episode 3 Recap

In Blue Period episode 3 recap, Yatora meets up with his friends after a long time. They have a drink and they separate. The next day, Yatora learns that he has to fill the career survey form. And this time, he will need to get a signature from his parents.

Aim for Gedai

Yatora is anxious about convincing his mother on opting for art school. He asks for some opinions from his classmates, but none of them provide any valuable information. In the evening, he presents the idea of going to Gedai to his parents.

The next day, Mori senpai gives him some prep talk. He then goes home and requests her mother to let him join Gedai for art school and she agrees. In the evening, he goes to attend the oil painting class. There he spots various high school students.

Competition

Ooba arranges one on one session with each student and it’s Yatora’s turn. She tells him that it is going to be challenging to get into India. He takes Yotasuke and Hashida with him and goes to an art museum. With Hashida’s convincing, Yatora buys an art piece for the first time.

While returning, he spots Ryuji crying. He reveals that the guy he had come with rejected him because he is a guy. Yatora sometimes finds it unsettling to be with Ryuji. However, as he learns more about him, he understands him more. The next day, Ooba announces that there will be a competition.

Blue Period Episode 4 Spoilers

In Blue Period episode 4 spoilers, Yatora discusses with Ooba his art and how it feels artificial. She tells him that he is lacking composition. He has been doing surface-level analysis only and he needs to pay more attention to composition.

First Place Curse

The next day, the three friends are split into different classes. Yatora arrives in a class full of different people and gets intimidated by them. They all start using unconventional methods which puts him into worry. Mika invites him for a lunch.

Yatora too decides to take an unconventional approach in his drawing. The contest finally ends and the results are on the display. Mika ranks first but she reveals that every year whoever ranks first never clears the Gedai entrance exam. Furthermore, Hashida decides to quit cram school.

Visit Gedai

Because of the exam art, Yatsuke decides to quit. Yatora is worried too but the teacher advises him to visit Gedai. He visits the school at the cultural festival. Over there, he meets Yatsuke who also came to visit.

They stroll together and view various art pieces. Yatsuke tells Yatora that he hates him because he has everything. Yatora gets weepy because he is doing every bit as others to accomplish something that he is passionate about. He puts all of his passion into his art and creates a dazzling piece that earns him praise from Ooba.

Blue Period Episode 4 Watch Online

Blue Period is available to watch online on Netflix. You’ll need to have a subscription to the platform to stream all episodes.

Blue Period Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Here is Blue Period episode 4 release date and time.

Can Yatora come over his shortcomings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.