Blue Period is an ongoing anime series currently on its 1st season. Based on the manga of the same name, it follows the story of Yotaro and his journey to get admission into one of the best art universities in Japan.

Yotaro is a top-class student, excelling in almost everything. However, he still feels there’s a hollow space in his life. He finds an interest in art and decides to pursue a career in it. However, becoming an artist is a tough job and he faces numerous challenges as he moves forward. Let’s talk about Blue Period episode 3 spoilers, release date, and time.

Blue Period Episode 3 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Blue Period Episode 2 Recap

In Blue Period episode 2 recap, after joining the art club, Saeki-Sensei gives all members of the club an assignment. It consists of a bunch of tasks they need to complete within a month. All the members gear up to finish as many tasks as possible.

Summer Break

During the summer break, Yatora starts doing the activities. While other students also engage in the tasks, Yatora manages to take the lead. As the summer ends, it’s time for the results to see who completed all the events.

Apparently, Yatora manages to finish all the tasks given by the teacher and is among the very few to do so. He asks Mori senpai what she did and she reveals that she attended prep school. Furthermore, her painting ranked 5th from the bottom which surprises Yatora.

New Beginnings

New Beginnings

Yatora continues his art venture and keeps on improving his paintings. Along with him, other students find their own ways. The school term finally ends and Mori’s graduation comes around. She reveals that she was able to get into the art school of her choice.

One day, while Yatora falls asleep while drawing his paintings. His mother comes into the room and looks at his paintings. She gets impressed by it and changes her mind about Yatora’s pursue of going into an art school. She decides to support him.

Blue Period Episode 3 Spoilers

In Blue Period episode 3 spoilers, Yatora meets up with his friends after a long time. They have a drink and they separate. The next day, Yatora learns that he has to fill the career survey form. And this time, he will need to get a signature from his parents.

Aim for Gedai

Yatora is anxious about convincing his mother on opting for art school. He asks for some opinions from his classmates, but none of them provide any valuable information. In the evening, he presents the idea of going to Gedai to his parents.

The next day, Mori senpai gives him some prep talk. He then goes home and requests her mother to let him join Gedai for art school and she agrees. In the evening, he goes to attend the oil painting class. There he spots various high school students.

Aim for Gedai

Competition

Ooba arranges one on one session with each student and it’s Yatora’s turn. She tells him that it is going to be challenging to get into India. He takes Yotasuke and Hashida with him and goes to an art museum. With Hashida’s convincing, Yatora buys an art piece for the first time.

While returning, he spots Ryuji crying. He reveals that the guy he had come with rejected him because he is a guy. Yatora sometimes finds it unsettling to be with Ryuji. However, as he learns more about him, he understands him more. The next day, Ooba announces that there will be a competition.

Blue Period Episode 3 Watch Online

Blue Period episode 3 will be available to watch online on Netflix. Note that you’ll need to subscribe to their services to access all the episodes.

Blue Period Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Here is Blue Period episode 3 release date and time.

Japan – 1:30 AM, October 16th

USA/Canada – 11:30 AM, October 16th

Indian – 10:00 PM, October 16th

UK – 5:30 PM, October 16th

Europe (CES) – 6:30, October 16th

Will Yatora be able to get into Geidai? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Blue Period updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.