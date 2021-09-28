Written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, Blue Period is coming of age manga series being published in Kodansha series. Its anime adaptation will start airing soon and fans of the source material are excited to see their favorite series turn into a TV program.

Blue Period centers on a high school student Yatora Yaguchi, a pretending delinquent who often finds his life empty. However, one day, he takes interest in art and decides to pursue a career in it. Blue Period follows his attempts and struggles to get into one of the top universities of arts in Japan. Let’s talk about Blue Period episode 1 spoilers, release date, and time.

Blue Period Episode 1 Spoilers, Release Date, and Time

About Blue Period Anime

Blue Period will officially start airing on TV on the 2nd of October, 2021. It will air on an original network of JNN in Japan. On the other hand, Netflix will be taking the role of online streaming of the series. The series is being produced by Seven Arcs Studio who are famous for their work in Dog Days and Trinity Seven.

There hasn’t been any mention of how many episodes we will be getting for this season. However, it is speculated that the numbers will be between 20 to 25. Furthermore, if you’re looking to stream the episode online, you’ll have to wait for an additional week as Netflix will release it after one week.

Blue Period Episode 1 Spoilers

In Blue Period episode 1 spoilers, Yatora and his friends watch a football match at Sumida’s place as Japan wins the game. The next day, they eat Ramen and discuss plans for the day. We learn that Yatora is a model student and a busy man.

Life of Yatora Yaguchi

Yaguchi is a delinquent of a different kind. He is good at studying, unlike his other friends. His school grades are impressive as well. While walking in a hallway, he sees Ryuji carrying a giant board. They return to the art class where the teacher asks them to draw “My Favourite Scenery”.

After a tiring day at school, Yaguchi returns home and starts studying. He feels like doing everyday stuff is like completing the RPG quests. The next day, he returns to Art Room and spots a painting on a giant canvas. It was drawn by Ryuji.

Life of Yatora Yaguchi

Financial Concern

Ryuji asks Yaguchi to not touch the painting. They both get into an argument and Yotaro comments that artists in Japan can’t financially survive, so she should look for a career that allows her to make money. The art teacher agrees that there’s not much scope in an art career however there’s a big opportunity at Tokyo University.

The next day, he asks his senpai about the composition of color on Ryuji’s art. He gets a good insight and is inspired to draw morning scenery. On the due date of submission, he tries to mix different colors to get the shade of blue and draw an early morning scene.

Ryuji sees his painting and appreciates it. Yatora for the first time finds something fulfilling in his life. While leaving the school, he receives a message from Ryuji stating she needs her help in the evening.

Blue Period Episode 1 Spoilers, Release Date, and Time

Blue Period Watch Online

The anime Blue Period is available to watch online on Netflix. You can subscribe to this platform and start streaming the episode.

Blue Period Release Date and Time

Here is the Blue Period release date and time.

Japan – 1:30 AM, October 2 nd

USA/Canada – 11:30 AM, October 2 nd

Indian – 10:00 PM, October 2 nd

UK – 5:30 PM, October 2 nd

Europe (CES) – 6:30, October 2nd

Will Yaguchi pursue his art career? Let us know your thoughts about this anime in the comments. For more anime news, make sure to follow us on social media.

https://thenewspocket.com