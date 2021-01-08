Blossoms, Sam Smith and Fontaines D.C. to enjoy virtual Audio Feeds competition

Sam Smith, Blossoms and Fontaines D.C. are amongst the main artists who will engage in for the duration of the two-working day digital competition Tunes Feeds later on this thirty day period in a bid to raise very important money for the combat against food poverty.

The function will operate above two nights on January 28 and 29, with tickets now on sale right here through Dice.

To mark the fundraising event Co-op will also donate a full of £1 million, which will go to FareShare to help battle meals poverty – supporting to deliver close to 2.5 million meals – as perfectly as Aid Musicians and Stagehand, who both are supplying support for musicians and are living generation employees through the coronavirus crisis.

We’re very pleased to announce that we’ll be accomplishing in the #MusicFeeds at-household charity festival to aid @FareShareUK, @StagehandFund and @HelpMusicians. Offered by @coopuk and @weareEBH. Tickets are on sale now from: https://t.co/iUs2TZBaaX pic.twitter.com/Fil1QWCh6o

— B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) January 8, 2021

Jo Whitfield, the CEO of Co-op Foodstuff, mentioned: “Hunger appreciates no borders, and neither need to our reaction. All calendar year spherical, Co-op performs to tackle food starvation and we’re thrilled to be uniting with excellent musicians from across the planet to transform up the volume on the difficulty.

“The pandemic has brought a sharper concentrate on issues these kinds of as meals poverty and a lot of in the new music business have seen their livelihoods disappear overnight mainly because of lockdown restrictions.

“It’s correct that we really should lend our support and co-operate with musicians to increase consciousness and increase funds for this kind of vital triggers.”

Tunes FEEDS, the at-dwelling charity pageant to battle #FoodPoverty | 28/29 Jan | Tickets/facts: https://t.co/ahGoZdzWVg | 40+ exclusive artist performances to assist @FareShareUK @StagehandFund @HelpMusiciansUK | Offered by @coopuk and @weareEBH #MusicFeeds pic.twitter.com/BTAe58Personal computer1w

— Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) January 8, 2021

The party is being spearheaded by James‘ Saul Davies, who commented:”At New music Feeds you’ll get hardly ever-noticed performances from foremost artists, uncover new bands, and get up-close and particular with interviews. The festival will be broadcast to your Good Tv set and gadgets more than two evenings, and festival goers can even sign up for the couch mosh-pit by way of thesimultaneous Twitter listening celebration.

“Additional artists who have been unable to carry out have donated distinctive products for the companions Music Feed charity auction.”

He extra: “With a solitary £15 ticket supplying obtain to each nights, the competition is priced to allow as lots of men and women as achievable to assist the results in. There is also the option for pageant goers to donate additional. We are grateful to our ticketing partner DICE, who have significantly lessened their rates to only get well their expenditures.

“So, if you want to just take optimistic motion to finish hunger, invest in a ticket for your self, obtain a single for a pal or donate one particular to charity, but you should assistance by obtaining a ticket at MusicFeeds.org.”