Blencot Silky Cami Has the Most Stunning Delicate Lace Detail

We absolutely adore basics, but it’s still important to have variety when it comes to everyday items. Not all staple fashion pieces are created equally — there’s often an added touch to make a garment stand out, and that’s precisely what we’ve been shopping for lately.

While there are plenty of factors that play into our purchasing decisions, the top trait we try to find is versatility. We want essentials that have the power to upgrade an unlimited amount of outfits, and do so effortlessly! This cami from BLENCOT, for example, has the most gorgeous lace overlay that we’re completely obsessed with. It’s still simple enough that it won’t be too over-the-top, but the lace makes it that much more special.

Starting at $18! Please note, prices are valid at time of publication, February 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is made from a silky material that shoppers are praising left and right. They love the feel of the fabric and its high quality, which is music to our ears considering how inexpensive the top is! The hem hits at the ideal hip length, making it a breeze to wear with anything — from standard ponte leggings to high-waisted skinny jeans.

This top is technically a cami tank, thanks to the thin spaghetti straps which hold it together. But once you peek over those straps, you’ll see the lace overlay trim that provides extra coverage and the most beautiful, feminine touch! While the lace shines over the shoulders in a see-through fashion, the trimming extends down to the V-neck to tie the whole look together.

This top is currently available in a slew of different shades — most of which come complete with the same black lace trim. You can score the all-black monochromatic vibe, or opt for one of the brighter hues. There’s also a few bold patterns if you want to make a statement, including leopard and floral prints!

But here’s the truth: It doesn’t matter which print or color you go for. You’re bound to feel fabulous the second you slip this top on, and that’s the ultimate goal. Shoppers are so impressed with this cami, they’re heading back to Amazon for more! It truly hits all the marks in the style and comfort departments, and as we mentioned, the price is right. In terms of elevated basics, this is about to be the top that changes your wardrobe for the better.

