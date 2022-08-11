Blast Furnace Minecraft: How To Use a Minecraft Blast Furnace

Do you need help using a Minecraft blast furnace? This practical block-based forge allows you to smelt any unwanted material, but unlike the standard furnace version, it does so twice as quickly, enabling you to transform garbage and ore into fresh resources for manufacturing. The only things it can smelt are iron, gold, and chainmail-made items, so you’ll have to find another place to roast your chickens.

If you mine a lot of ore or frequently need to separate products into their component parts, blast furnaces come in quite handy. Why not create a block that can accomplish a task more quickly than your dated old standard furnace if you have extra resources laying around?

I’ll go over everything you need to know to assemble this crucial piece of equipment in my Minecraft blast furnace guide, as well as how to operate it so you can start smelting those extra minerals.

How to Make a Blast Furnace in Minecraft

As long as you have the necessary materials, which are not very difficult to locate even then, building the Blast Furnace is not too difficult. Three pieces of Smooth Stone, five Iron Ingots, and one Furnace are necessities.

Cobblestone is quite plentiful, and eight pieces will make a normal furnace. If you’re stuck, just look around for a while; you’ll find some eventually. You must boil Cobblestone twice in order to obtain the Smooth Stone. It changes to Stone the first time, then to Smooth Stone the second.

The Iron Ingots that you require are the trickiest ingredient. It all depends on how lucky you are with your planet and topography in terms of getting iron ore. Iron Ore is frequently visible in small caverns, though occasionally you may need to dig a little deeper to find it. Once the ore is located, you can process it to produce iron ingots. If you’re lucky with treasure chests, you can also create one by fusing nine Iron Nuggets together, but to be honest, it’s more work than it’s worth.

How to Operate a Blast Furnace in Minecraft

Operating a blast furnace is similar to using a normal furnace in most ways. Put some fuel in the bottom-left section first, and then place the item to be melted there. Keep in mind that Blast Furnaces can only detect smells. Although they do it twice as quickly, it also consumes fuel twice as quickly. But can the time you’ll save actually be valued?

The Blast Furnace can be used to melt down weapons, tools, and armor in addition to the more typical usage of smelting ore blocks into ingots. The rest must pass through a standard furnace. The armorer profession within a village also has a “job” block, which is the Minecraft Blast Furnace.

