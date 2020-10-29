Blake Shelton’s ‘Traditional’ Proposal ‘Meant So Much’ To Gwen Stefani – He Even Asked Her Father!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may have been together for some time prior to the country crooner popping the question, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t want to follow tradition!

ICYMI, the longtime couple announced the happy news of their engagement on Tuesday via Instagram after dating for about five years. It’s unclear whether their respective past marriages held them back from rushing down the aisle, but they’ve finally decided now is the time!!

Per an Us Weekly insider, plenty of time and thought went into the proposal from the God’s Country singer, including making sure he had the approval of one very important male figure in her life:

“Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen. It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

Apparently, the actual proposal occurred days earlier in Oklahoma, according to a separate source. Obviously, all parties involved couldn’t be more “excited” about it! Among the many notable congratulations to the engaged couple was a message from California-based pastor Rick Warren, author of The Purpose Driven Life, who got a response from Shelton after sharing his well-wishes via Twitter:

Thank you sir. We are extremely excited! https://t.co/PX7RoWd1zZ

— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 28, 2020

About a month prior to the breaking news, there was a rumor of some quarantine-related trouble in paradise, but we can assume now it was all hearsay! But like many parents, one confirmed hurdle they were forced to overcome together was learning how to parent Gwen’s boys.

As you’re already aware, the No Doubt frontwoman shares 14-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, which meant it took some time for Blake to find his groove once he entered the picture.

While chatting with Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly on the Today show back in July, an IG caption from Stefani wishing Shelton a happy father’s day was brought up. The CMT Award winner responded about his new role in their family:

“That’s a scary moment for me because for one thing, for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but then you do have to consider after a while they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me as Carson can tell you, Hoda.”

The family of five has spent much of 2020 hunkered down in Oklahoma, but recently relocated to their new home in Los Angeles last month just in time for the boys to head back to school.

Hopefully they’re thrilled about their momma and Blake making it official, too!!

