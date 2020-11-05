Blake Shelton Got Permission to Propose to Gwen Stefani… from Her Boys!

Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani last month, and her sons are on board!

It turns out the country star asked her boys, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, for their blessing before popping the question.

A source told People, “Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission. Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

The musicians got engaged at Blake’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch, and the insider said the pair were “very excited” to share the news with fans.

On October 27, Gwen posted a photo of herself kissing Blake as she showed off her engagement ring. She wrote in the caption, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

Blake also shared the happy news, writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Shelton and Stefani started dating in 2015 after meeting on “The Voice.”