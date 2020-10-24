Blake Lively”Can Not Think” She and Ryan Reynolds Are Still Married

Blake Lively is stunned that she Ryan Reynolds are still together.

The Gossip Girl alum said that she”can not think” she is married to Ryan while wishing him a happy 44th birthday Instagram on Friday, Oct. 23.

She took yet another jab at himteasing her husband of eight years to get his ridiculous taste of eating pie rather than cake this the holiest of times.

Blake wrote,”1) Who’s the missing soul who chooses birthday PIE. 2) Exactly what ANIMAL occupies their cake (pie) without initially blowing the candles out ”

The celebrity answered the question:”@vancityreynolds that is who. Happy Birthday,” including,”I frankly can not think we are still married.” The photographs did not lieRyan really appreciated his cure in Southern Baked Pie Company.

It had been just fair that Blake reunite Ryan later he trolled her ensemble Thursday. It began when Blake submitted a photo to commemorate Ryan, a native Canadian, dropping his U.S. voting virginity once they sent their ballots for the Nov. 3 election.