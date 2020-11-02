Black YouTuber Forgives Racist Who Said He Was At A’No N-Word Zone’ | National

Paul Ng went viral Following he Had Been Spotted on camera Informing YouTuber Andre Abram he was at an”No More N-word zone” at Scottsdale, Arizona.
Abram has forgiven him.
The YouTuber informed TMZ about October 29,”I forgive him concerning the circumstance, but going ahead I beg he knows this isn’t okay. This isn’t okay.”
He continued,”This was a really vulnerable position. . .as it is possible to imagine, people do reactions and I am watching it on the news, which it is always replaying and I must relive this scenario regularly.”
Abram also included,”He has been prosecutedhe also lost his joband he is getting penalties into the furthest extent. I feel as though he is coping with all the things he needs to, the penalties which should include his activities.”
He’s ready to satisfy one-on-one with Ng.
View the meeting with Abram under:
RELATED: Arizona Football Players Called The N-Word By White Woman In Whataburger
At the October 24 viral movie, Ng, a realtor in Sotheby’s, walks around Abram and his pal and begins questioning their best to function on a public road.
“You know what? We have had issues ,” Ng says, subsequently admits”I am a racist. I am a racist.”
“That is really a no n***** zone,” Ng then says double.
View the initial video under:
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty instantly fired Ng.
He was also detained and charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and published .
Add Comment