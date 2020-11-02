Black YouTuber Forgives Racist Who Said He Was At A’No N-Word Zone’ | National

Paul Ng went viral Following he Had Been Spotted on camera Informing YouTuber Andre Abram he was at an”No More N-word zone” at Scottsdale, Arizona.

Abram has forgiven him.

The YouTuber informed TMZ about October 29,”I forgive him concerning the circumstance, but going ahead I beg he knows this isn’t okay. This isn’t okay.”

He continued,”This was a really vulnerable position. . .as it is possible to imagine, people do reactions and I am watching it on the news, which it is always replaying and I must relive this scenario regularly.”

Abram also included,”He has been prosecutedhe also lost his joband he is getting penalties into the furthest extent. I feel as though he is coping with all the things he needs to, the penalties which should include his activities.”

He’s ready to satisfy one-on-one with Ng.

View the meeting with Abram under: