Black Passenger Arrested For Not Showing ID During Traffic Stop

An African man was Detained Friday since he refused to Reveal cops his ID in a traffic stop Where he Had Been a passenger… and wait until you see the Way cops manhandled His or Her

The man’s name is Antoine. He was driving his wife/girlfriend, Heather Janney, at Anne Arundel County, Maryland when she had been pulled over for moving 45 at a 30 MPH zone. For many reason cops needed to view Antoine’s identification, and he uttered, saying that this was a very simple traffic ticket and there wasn’t any motive to get a passenger to show ID.

Cops certainly did not see it like that. They put him under arrest and dragged him out of the vehicle.

Antoine yells Heather before he is taken out of the vehicle. You hear her scream because she videotapes him becoming cuffed and taken away.

It appears as though their newborn infant could possibly be in the auto.

Heather says they are lawyering up.

We achieved to the cops. So far… no word .