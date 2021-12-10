Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is a British thriller drama series that has run for over 5 seasons. As one of the most successful anthology series, Black Mirror has gained a cult following over the years. With the 6th season just around the corner, we are bound to see more.

Black Mirror first started airing on Channel 4 in 2011 and later on it shifted to Netflix. The show has proven to be a remarkable commentary on societal themes and structures. Often giving a humourous outlook to human nature, Black Mirror has achieved quite significant success throughout its run. Let’s talk about Black Mirror’s season 6 release date, cast, plot, and more.

Black Mirror Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More Updates

Black Mirror Plot

As an anthology series, Black Mirror features a brand new story in each episode. As the span of the episode lasts between 41-89 minutes mark, it provides enough time to tell a complete story. Black Mirror deals with a lot of themes, mainly with technology and how it can affect human beings and their surroundings.

The very first episode of the Black Mirror had a bizarre start. It features a plot in which a princess of the British Royal family is kidnapped. The kidnapper demands the prime minister to have sex with a pig on national television. Prime Minister tries to fabricate the footage but his attempts fail. In the end, he has to do what the kidnapper demands.

Such similar plotlines are spread across each episode of Black Mirror. As mentioned earlier, they have mostly related to the technology aspect and their adverse effects on humans. However, there’s also a lot of commentary on the subjects of nihilism, self-discovery, jealousy, depression, etc.

Overall, the show presents quite a versatile scenario to the viewers and keeps them hooked to the story. Needless to say, it is a revolutionary piece of media in the 21st century which is bound to influence many other shows to come.

Black Mirror Season 5 Recap

In Black Mirror’s season 5 recap, the episode focuses on siblings Rachel and Jack who live with their father. On her 15th birthday, Rachel gets a gift called Ashley Too, an AI Toy that mimics original singer Ashley O. She tries to perform to one of her songs in the school but fails.

Meanwhile, Ashley O is under pressure due to her manager Catherine. To subdue Ashley O, Catherine puts medication in her food, which causes her to go into a coma. Because of Ashley O’s state, Ashley Too malfunctions. When Jack removes the limited presence on the AI Toy, it gains full consciousness.

They go to Ashley O’s house and take her out f the coma. The group then goes to the venue where Catherine is holding an event of unveiling Ashley Eternal, a holograph of Ashley O. Once the fire is under control, Ashley O collaborates with Jack to perform her song.

Black Mirror Season 6 Release Date

As of yet, we don’t have any confirmed release date for Black Mirror season 6. Because of some intellectual property rights conflict, Brooker and Jones departed from the House of Tomorrow. Because of that, they lost the right to make another season of Black Mirror.

Netflix did approach the duo and signed deals of multiple shows along with their new company. However, the picture regarding the new season is still hazy. Without the confirmation of Netflix, we can’t state the future status of Black Mirror.

Yeah, that's literally what Charlie Booker said.https://t.co/Z0WHui8zD3 — MBS, the Christmas Demon (@mattboydsmith) December 8, 2021

Black Mirror Season 6 Cast

Since the show is episodic, new cast members return to new episodes. Some of the most prominent actors that have appeared on Black Mirror so far are Bryce Dallas Howard, Hayley Atwell, Miley Cyrus, Jon Hamm, Daniel Kaluyya, etc.

What are your expectations from Black Mirror season 6? Share your thoughts down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.