Entertainment

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says FBI Arrested Armed White Supremacist Who May Have Targeted Her | National

October 24, 2020
1 Min Read
Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says FBI Arrested Armed White Supremacist Who May Have Targeted Her | National

Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, revealed on Twitter today (October 23) that she was told by the FBI of a possible white supremacist plot against her.

Garza shared that agents from the bureau visited her to inform her that they had arrested a suspected white supremacist who was armed and has her name “on a list.”

“They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups,” Garza tweeted. “They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others.”

“This is why this President is so dangerous,” Garza added, referencing Trump’s refusal to denounce racists, supremacists and others on the radical right in a way that many believe has emboldened them to take action. “He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”

Garza said she was “ok” but had a message for those concerned about her safety: “Vote this muthafucka out,” she said. “For real.”

Garza, along with Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, founded Black Lives Matter in 2013.

Breaking NEWS  Proud Boys Supporter Warns'Civil War' May Break If Trump Loses Election | National

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Harish

Harish

Harish is a regular reader of multiple newspapers and magazines. And make you updated from the information about the United States and other countries.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment