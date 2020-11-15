New pictures in HBO Max’s forthcoming reboot of Gossip Girl were published before this week, along with MTO News affirmed the cast will contain a Black actor, Whitney Peak – who’s the celebrity.

Whitney was featured on shows such as Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Home Before Dark, and Eli, and is currently famous for her starring role in The Perfectionists.

The snapshots reveal the fresh-faced cast out among those iconic first Gossip Girl places, the measures beyond the Metropolitan Museum of Art, also a popular social place for Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and its own team.

The newest cast includes Thomas Doherty, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Lee Smith, Evan Mock, along with Zión Moreno.

Below are a few pics of Whitney performing scenes about NYC:

Whitney Peak is famous as Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut movie”Molly’s Game” She’s also famous for Your Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Part 4 and 3 and the Apple TV Plus Collection, Home Before Dark. She had been born in Kampala, Uganda, where she lived till age 10 whenever the family moved to Vancouver, BC.