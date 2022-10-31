Black Friday Sale on Tupperware: Hurry Up!

Black Friday signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many stores, offer highly promoted sales at lower prices. It has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It offers money-saving, specials on a variety of goods. If you want to take your product to the next level, this post will not only give you high-quality Tupperware at an affordable price.

Here Are the Top 8 Black Friday Tupperware Deals in 2022:

1. Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids

Rubbermaid Brilliance 100% leak-proof food storage containers with BPA-free Tritan lids and bases with 360-degree clarity. Airtight seals and secure latches keep food fresh and secure.

For lunches, snacks, meal prep, gatherings, holidays, and more.

Clear containers that are light and easy to carry; Stain-resistant material keeps plastic food containers clean and odor-free.

Built-in vents under latches allow lid-on microwaving without spatter.

For pantry and fridge organization, containers stack neatly.

Lifetime warranty; dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe.

The 10-piece plastic food storage set comprises two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup container with lids.

2. 36 PCS Food Storage Containers Large, (18 Stackable Plastic Containers)

2.7 ~ 50 OZ – set of 36: You get 18 food containers of various sizes, 18 lids, 3 labels, and 1 washable marker pen [wet wipes available]. ; 8 rectangular, 8 square, and 2 circular sauce containers

Stackable and space-saving: Storage containers with lids stack and nest vertically. This organizes your kitchen and makes room for pantry delights.

Leakproof: Storage containers have 4 hinge locking methods and detachable silicone rings. Sealing the container and lid. Never let soup or sauce contaminate your lunchbox again.

Microwave and dishwasher-safe: Remove the cover before microwaving. Avoid directly heating oily or sugary food. Instead of other places, clean the dishwasher lid on top.

The increased snap will be stronger and lighter than glass. Perfect for professionals, students, travelers, and more.

3. Utopia Kitchen Plastic Food Containers set – Pack of 24 (12 Containers & 12 Snap Lids)

12 containers and 12 lids of different sizes. The package contained 4 500ml, 4 1200ml, and 4 2250ml containers for diverse storage purposes.

Microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe—all containers. Heat food, store, or clean the containers up to 80 degrees Celsius without the lids.

Leakproof and airtight Airtight, spill-proof, and leak-proof containers with snap-on locks and silicone rubber covers. Use containers that keep food fresh to store, transport, and preserve it.

Sturdy PP plastic construction. The containers are 100% BPA-free plastic and built for long-term use in tough conditions.

User-Friendly Design — Rectangular containers stack well in cupboards, refrigerators, and freezers. Its big, transparent design helps find and organize food quickly. The containers are washable and versatile.

4. TUPPERWARE Brand Microwave Reheatable Cereal Bowls (500mL/2 Cup) + Lids

Microwave-safe Tupperware cereal bowls are excellent for every meal! Reheat breakfast, lunch, or dinner from the bowl.

Airtight and leakproof, these bowls preserve freshness and flavor. Store yogurt and salad, or microwave savory leftovers.

EASY TO USE – Large lid tabs allow the whole family to open and use. Bowls nest for storage.

MORE THAN A BOWL—Fill with salads, sandwiches, cold meats, cheese & crackers, and more—everything stays fresh even on the road. Bowls are portable and the seal keeps ice out of coolers.

Tupperware reduces waste. Our durable food storage, serving, and preparation products reduce disposable containers.

5. TUPPERWARE Brand Freezer Mates Plus Stackables Set

Freezer Mates containers freeze, thaw, and serve. The three small trays stack to conserve space and organize.

AIRTIGHT & FROST FREE – The tight seal protects food from dry air, spills, and food odors. These sealed containers are also great for fridge storage.

Fast freezing: The design optimizes cold air circulation around the container. The containers expand as food freezes, unmold easily, and withstand breaking and breakage up to -25°C/-13°F.

NO MORE STAINS – Our patented Color Control technology prevents staining on the interior of the container from ingredients like tomato sauce or turmeric, so your Freezer Mates will always look great.

6. 50 Pcs Large Food Storage Containers with Lids Airtight-85 oz to Sauces Box

Variety with more capacity: Large containers excellent for main course, 25 containers with 25 lids of various sizes for different entrees and leftovers. Ideal for packing lunches for school, work, picnics, or storing leftovers.

This set comprises 16 rectangular containers (2*85oz, 2*51oz, 2*27 oz, 2*13.5oz, 4*8 oz, 4*4 oz), 4 round containers (1*51oz, 1*27oz, 1*13.5oz, 1*6oz), and 5 little sauce boxes (5*1.4oz).

Stackable: These Apartment basics for the first apartment and crystal-clear plastic food containers are nest-able for pantry organization and stackable for your refrigerator and freezer.

Leakproof and Other Benefits: Our Airtight Food Savers with 4-Sided Snap Lock Lids Are Microwave-Safe (without Lid), Freezer-Safe, Dishwasher-Safe, and Leakproof for All Liquids. Store Everything without Worry of Leaking or Spoiling.

Durable And Reusable: The plastic construction guarantees no cracks or breaks, so use and reuse these food boxes without worry.

Customer service: Please contact us immediately if you have any questions about our food storage boxes.

7. Rubbermaid 42-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids

Warning: Only the 3c, 5c, and 7c containers have vented lids.

Integrated vent for splatter-proof microwaving

To lessen clutter, lids click together at bases.

BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and microwave-safe

Strong, long-lasting container walls for daily use. Set consists of 42 pieces in total, including 21 various food containers and 21 lids. (5) 0.5 cups, (6) 1.25 cups, (6) 2 cups, (2) 3 cups, (1) 5 cups, (1) 7 cups, and (21) lids are included in the set.

8. New Tupperware Tupperware Wonderlier Bowl Set 5 Assorted Colors

The United States is the intended market for products with electrical plugs. This device might need an adapter or converter to be used at your destination due to the different outlets and voltages around the world. Before making a purchase, please verify compatibility.

Conclusion

