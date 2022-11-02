Black Friday Sale on Trolling Motor! Hurry Up!

Black Friday signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many stores, offer highly promoted sales at lower prices. It has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It offers money-saving, specials on a variety of goods. If you want to take your product to the next level, this post will not only give you a high-quality trolling motor at an affordable price.

Here Are the Top 7 Black Friday Trolling Motor Deals in 2022:

1. Newport Vessels NV-Series 55lb Thrust Saltwater Transom Mounted Trolling Electric Trolling Motor

55Lb Thrust: This 12V Electric Trolling Motor Gives Boaters Power and Efficiency. The High-Quality Build Allows The Motor To Run All Day Without Overheating Or Scaring Fish.

Features: This motor has a 30-inch shaft, 5-LED battery meter, 6-inch telescoping tiller handle, and 3-blade propeller.

Speed: This motor has 8 speeds, 5 forward and 3 reverse. Mount Angle, Height, and Direction Can Be Adjusted and Locked. The Motor Is Designed For Trolling, So Its Top Speed Is About 4Mph, But It Depends On Your Boat Shape, Weight, Water, Wind, And Other Factors. Our 3 Blade Propeller Provides Low-End Torque To Move The Boat.

Battery: The Nv 55Lb Motor Needs One 12V Lead-Acid Deep Cycle Or Lithium Deep Cycle Battery (Not Included), 50Ah Recommended. The motor’s 50Amp circuit breaker protects against battery voltage surges. 52A max amperage

2. Minn Kota Endura C2 40 Freshwater Transom Mounted Trolling Motor

36 “12 volts, 40-pound thrust, shaft

Lever Lock Bracket: Made of reinforced composite material that is resistant to flexing, warping, and UV deterioration, this sturdy 10-position bracket has a quick-release lever lock.

Telescoping Tiller: The six-inch telescoping tiller makes it simple, comfortable, and intuitive to operate your trolling motor.

Five-speed options for forward and three-speed settings for reverse (6 Fwd/3 Rev Speed Settings)

Power Additive: For 3-1/4 “This prop provides more power to push through heavy foliage due to its larger motor diameters. includes a washer, nut, and prop pin

3. Newport Vessels Kayak Series 55lb Thrust Transom Mounted Saltwater Electric Trolling Motor

Kayak Shaft: A 24-Inch Fiberglass Shaft Provides Lifetime Dependable Performance and Permits Variable Depth Placement.

varying speed 8 Rates (5 Forward & 3 Reverse) With 6-Inch Telescoping Handle, Your Ride Is Completely Under Your Control.

Durable All-Aluminum Motor Head For Saltwater Use With Corrosion-Resistant Magnesium, Zinc, And Stainless-Steel Hardware (Lead-Acid Dc 12V)

5’6″ Battery Cables’ Extra Length Enables Versatile Battery Positioning for Optimal Weight Distribution

4. Newport Vessels X-Series 55lb Thrust Transom Mounted Saltwater Electric Trolling Motor

Powerful and efficient, this 12v electric trolling motor has 55lb thrust. High-quality components let the motor run all day without overheating or scaring fish.

FEATURES: This motor has a 36-inch fiberglass shaft, 10 LED battery meters, a 6-inch telescoping tiller handle, a 30-degree adjustable head, and a 3-blade propeller. Adjust and lock the tiller angle, mount, height, angle, and direction.

Speed: 5 forward, 3 reverse. This trolling motor’s top speed is roughly 4mph, depending on your boat’s form, weight, water, wind, and other conditions. Our 3-Blade Propeller provides low-end torque to move the boat.

BATTERY: The 55lb X Series motor requires one 12V Lead-Acid Deep Cycle or Lithium Deep Cycle battery (not included), 50ah is recommended. Always use the motor’s 50amp circuit breaker to defend against battery voltage surges. 52A max amperage

Control your boat’s direction or speed with a touch of your foot thanks to the variable speed foot control unit.

All models are equipped with corrosion-free composite shafts that flex on impact, propellers, and stainless steel propeller shafts.

The 3-blade propeller’s weedless construction allows it to rip through even the thickest underwater weeds and marsh.

A 48-inch shaft and a 44-pound thrust are provided while the device is powered by 12 volts.

6. Minn Kota Terrova Freshwater Bow-Mount Trolling Motor with 54-Inch Shaft

The Minn Kota Terrova has spring-loaded Lift-Assist for convenient stowing and fallaway ramps that slide the trolling motor into the water.

The color touchscreen remote or virtual remote on your Humminbird fish finder can control your motor with the i-Pilot Link technology (sold separately).

Runs 5 times longer per charge. Variable-speed trolling motors let you set your speed and supply only the power you need, saving battery power for a full day of fishing.

One of the most trusted fishing props, the Weedless Wedge 2 has swept-back flared blades to power through anything without battery-draining chopping and slicing.

7. Minn Kota 1358814 Terrova Freshwater Electric-Steer Bow-Mount Trolling Motor

The Minn Kota Terrova has spring-loaded Lift-Assist for convenient stowing and fallaway ramps that slide the trolling motor into the water.

The color touchscreen remote or virtual remote on your Humminbird fish finder can control your motor with the i-Pilot technology (sold separately).

Runs 5 times longer per charge. Variable-speed trolling motors let you set your speed and supply only the power you need, saving battery power for a full day of fishing.

One of the most trusted fishing props, the Weedless Wedge 2 has swept-back flared blades to power through anything without battery-draining chopping and slicing.

Conclusion

On this Black Friday, we are providing you with a great deal. We selected the top deals for you. I hope you like our guide and it will help you to choose the best from the best. for more such blogs, stay connected with us.