The Best 5 Black Friday Skateboard Deals Available in 2022

Upgrading your skateboard is unquestionably essential if you are a dedicated skateboarder like some of you out there. You’re going to need a lightning-quick electronic skateboarder if you want to beat your friends in a race.

To tell you the truth, these electric skateboards have excessively high prices throughout the ordinary day, but Black Friday is one of those rare occasions when you may get them for the lowest price imaginable. There’s never been a better time to snag yourself a cheap electric skateboard than right now! Be quick, because they all have limited quantities.

Here Are the Best 5 Black Friday Skateboard Deals:

1. MEEPO Shuffle V4 S Electric Skateboard with Remote

The concave of the MEEPO Shuffle V4 S Electric Skateboard’s smart design helps you turn and retain stability at faster speeds. The board’s 8 layers of Canadian Maple and 1 layer of fiberglass increase its flexibility and toughness.

The MEEPO skateboard has a potent hub motor that produces a top speed of 29 mph and a range of 10 miles so that it can adapt to various scenarios, such as climbing hills, riding on grass surfaces, or navigating the city. Additionally, you feel safer thanks to the improved 105mm tires.

So that you can focus on having fun rather than worrying about your battery, the skateboard supports 1.5A rapid charging, which only takes roughly 2.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100%.

2. Hicient Electric Skateboard

This longboard skateboard features a seven-layer maple deck, which provides the skateboard with superior flexibility and allows it to perform smoothly even on uneven surfaces.

It is sturdy and reliable, and it is able to sustain multiple punching strikes without changing shape. Extremely well-suited for oceangoing travel. The deck length is 27.5 inches (70 cm), and the maximum weight that can be supported is 176 pounds. The minimum age advised for use is 8 years old. This electric skateboard is set up and ready to go for all of your riding needs, whether you’re tearing through skate parks or just taking it easy around town.

3. WOOKRAYS 38″ Electric Skateboard with Remote

With its 450W x 2 twin motors, this electric skateboard can reach a top speed of 25 MPH. It has 3-speed settings for the novice or experienced skaters: low (7 mph), medium (16 mph), and high (25mph). Skateboarders will discover a brand-new, strong, and smooth skating sensation. You can use it without electricity as a conventional board because it has no resistance motor.

The skateboard has a built-in 2.4 GHz wireless remote control that can be used to move forward, go backward, accelerate, and brake. Its maximum control range is 14 meters. Keep yourself updated about the state of the skateboard battery using led indicators. Whether you are an experienced rider or a beginner, you can effortlessly maneuver this cruiser.

4. RIMABLE Complete 22 Inches Skateboard

The Rimable 22-inch board comes in a number of different colors and designs to choose from. These boards have become a popular fashion accessory among young adults and teenagers, and they have had an impact on musical genres, dress styles, and street culture.

It is not uncommon to find them in locations frequented by young people, such as college campuses and skate parks, for example. You can ride them even if you don’t have shoes on! They are the ideal mode of transportation, especially when compared to walking. The utmost weight that may be supported is 198 pounds. The board is suitable for use by both adults and children.

5. Magneto 44-inch Kicktail Cruiser Longboard Skateboard

Designed for drifting around town, the 44-Inch longboard skateboard. Bamboo and a firm maple core were used to create the deck. This board’s kicktails make it extremely versatile for all riding styles.

You can go about easily on the plush 70mmx51mm Urethane wheels thanks to the sturdy 7-in aluminum trucks. The grip tape is replaced by a sand grit finish on the top of the deck, highlighting the lovely bamboo deck.

Using a laser, the logo is engraved into the top and bottom of the deck. For someone seeking to start longboarding, this is an excellent entry-level board!

Both novices and experts will love the Kicktail Cruiser as an option! Riding is simple and secures thanks to the deck’s great stability and lack of flexibility.

The excellent, soft wheels provide greater traction while turning and provide an incredibly smooth ride over more challenging terrain. You’ll have a lot of fun with this board whether it’s your first or one you’ve added to your quiver.