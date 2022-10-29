Black Friday signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many stores, offer highly promoted sales at lower prices. It has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It offers money-saving, specials on a variety of goods. If you want to take your product to the next level, this post will not only give you a high-quality ping pong table at an affordable price.

Here Are the Top 5 Black Friday Ping Pong Table Deals in 2022:

1. Go Sports 6′ X 3′ Mid-Size Table Tennis Game Set – Indoor / Outdoor Portable Table Tennis Game

The GoSports mid-Size table tennis set is the best table tennis game for people who want a fun and useful high-quality table. This medium-sized table is 6′ x 3′ when unfolded for play and 3′ x 3′ x 4″ when folded up for storage, so you can play anywhere and put it away out of sight.

The heavy-duty aluminum frame and legs keep the table stable at competitive rallies, but they are still light enough to make it easy to move. This table is also great for small spaces because it is small. It is a great addition to any game room, apartment, office, or person who is tired of dealing with a full-size table. The set comes with two paddles, four balls, a game net, and all the rules you need to play. Now settle the score with table tennis on GoSports!

2. Best Choice Products 6x3ft Portable Ping Pong Table Game Set, Folding Indoor Outdoor Table Tennis

The most famous game in many game rooms is on its way! When it’s not in use, this versatile ping-pong table folds up into a small, easy-to-carry package that saves space. It also has two carrying handles on the sides. When you’re done playing, just fold it up and put it under the bed or in the closet. All accessories fit inside! Nothing is better than a fair playing field. Each foot cap can be adjusted to the height you want.

As we said, this is an all-in-one set, and no ping-pong set is complete without paddles. Each paddle is made of solid wood and has a high-quality textured surface. The high-grip surface makes it easier to control, and the high-quality wood feels great when it hits one of the two ping-pong balls that come with the set. Bring ping-pong into your game room and make this set the star of your next get-together at home. Folded Dimensions: 36″ x36″

3. 4 In-1 Multi Game Table, 4’x2’ Folding Portable Sports Arcade Games with Accessories, Ping Pong

The strong, multi-game table that is easy to switch from one game to another. Heavy duty for pub game tournaments. Game Table that is Strong and Small Good Hardware Made of Metal A mini pool table for kids and adults Chrome-plated steel tubes with plastic grips Turn easily to kick and block the ball. Easy to use, but needs some assembly.

Luxury and Contemporary Style Table Legs Height Adjustable Inside the Box: (2) Pool Cue (2) Chalk (1) Brush (1) Triangle (1) Set Billiard Ball (2) Puck (2) Pusher (3) TT Balls (1) Paddle (1) Set Shuffleboard (1) Set of Pucks Details on the tech: MDF is used to build it, and the side and end panels are made of PVC and are 1/2″ thick. Steady The pool is 46 inches by 22.4 inches by 30.3 inches. The hockey table is 47.2 inches by 23.6 inches by 1.4 inches. The size of a shuffleboard table is 47.2 inches by 23.6 inches by 1.4 inches. The size of a pingpong table is 47.2 inches by 23.6 inches by 1.4 inches. Used for: 1 Weight: 39.24 lbs.

4. Joola Indoor 15mm Ping Pong Table with Quick Clamp Ping Pong Net Set – Single Player Playback

JOOLA IS A TABLE TENNIS BRAND THAT THE OLYMPICS HAVE TRUSTED FOR OVER 60 YEARS: Since its start in the 1950s, JOOLA has been a proud sponsor of the biggest tournaments in the world, including the Olympics, the World Championships, and the US Open. Equipment designed for all levels

15mm MDF SURFACE TOURNAMENT QUALITY AT HOME: The JOOLA Indoor Table Tennis Table is a regulation-size, competition-grade ping-pong table that can be used at home, in the office, or at a recreation center.

EASY AND QUICK ASSEMBLY: This top-quality table tennis table takes about 10 minutes to set up right out of the box. The regulation size for tournaments is 72 “The clamp system on the ping pong net set makes it easy to attach and remove the net from the table.

SAFE, MOBILE, AND COMPACT: Two halves and three “This ping-pong table has lockable wheels and casters that make it easy to roll and move when not in use. Doesn’t come with the paddles

5. Serene Life Home Durable Indoor Table Tennis – Easy Assembly Foldable Professional Ping Pong

Box-steel apron for long-lasting use – 50% of it is already put together. – Two people can set it up easily in just 10 minutes. – Comes with a net and clip set – Can only be used inside – Exclusive to DSG – Lockable swivel wheels for safe transportation – Finish in Blue – 4/5 “x1-3/5” Box Steel Apron – Foldable Design and Easy & Fast Assembly – Leg Levelers and Bumper Corners to Keep It Stable and Safe Inside the Box: – Table tennis table – Set of net and clip – Book of instructions Details on the tech: – Wheel diameter: 3 “to inches – MDF and steel are used to build it. – The table top is 7/10 of an inch thick. Length of wheels that can be locked: 3″ – The length of the net is 66-1/5 inches – The dimensions of the playback position are (L x W x H): 107-9/10″ x 60″ x 7/10″ – The dimensions of the storage position are (L x W x H): 63″ x 57″ x 5″ – Table Dimensions (L x W x H): 107-9/10″ x 60″ x 29-9/10” -inches