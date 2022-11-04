Black Friday Deal 2022! High-Quality Kitchen Aid Mixers!

Black Friday signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many stores, offer highly promoted sales at lower prices. It has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It offers money-saving, specials on a variety of goods. If you want to take your product to the next level, this post will not only give you high-quality KitchenAid Mixers at an affordable price.

Here Are the Top 7 Black Friday KitchenAid Mixers Deals in 2022:

1. KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater

9 Speeds: Blend ingredients at speed one to gradually include chunky ingredients, speed six to blend bread batter and cream butter and sugar, and speed nine to whip meringue.

To lessen the risk of ingredients splattering, the Soft Start Feature gradually increases the speed of the beaters.

So that you may access ingredients from any direction, lock the cord into either the left or right side of the mixer. It is simple to clean the rounded chord.

While mixing, the Soft Grip Handle offers comfort.

2. Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer, 4 Quarts, Dough Hook

9 Speeds: Blend ingredients at speed one to gradually include chunky ingredients, speed six to blend bread batter and cream butter and sugar, and speed nine to whip meringue.

To lessen the risk of ingredients splattering, the Soft Start Feature gradually increases the speed of the beaters.

So that you may access ingredients from any direction, lock the cord into either the left or right side of the mixer. It is simple to clean the rounded chord.

While mixing, the Soft Grip Handle offers comfort.

3. KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer, 4.5 Q, Onyx Black

Built to last with metal construction and 59 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for great mixing.

4.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl to mix 8 dozen cookies* at once. *Dishwasher-safe. Flat beater; 28g dough each.

Lock the tilt-head while mixing to easily add ingredients.

10 speeds for practically any chore or dish, from stirring ingredients to whipping cream at speed 8.

*Sold separately, 10+ mixer attachments make fresh pasta, burgers, vegetable noodles, ice cream, and more.

4. KitchenAid KSM150PSER Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield

Built to last with metal construction and 59 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for great mixing.

5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl with an ergonomic handle for little or big amounts, mixes 9 dozen cookies*. Dishwasher-safe. *Flat beater; 28g dough each.

Lock the tilt-head while mixing to easily add ingredients.

10 speeds for practically any chore or dish, from stirring ingredients to whipping cream at speed 8.

5. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer – KSM150PS

Built to last with metal construction and 59 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for great mixing.

5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl with an ergonomic handle for little or big amounts, mixes 9 dozen cookies*. Dishwasher-safe. *Flat beater; 28g dough each.

Lock the tilt-head while mixing to easily add ingredients.

10 speeds for practically any chore or dish, from stirring ingredients to whipping cream at speed 8.

6. KitchenAid Professional HD Series Stand Mixer RKG25HOXOB

[Manufacturer Name] has tested and certified this Certified Refurbished item to look and function like new. The item comes with all of its original accessories, and a [Warranty-Length] warranty is included.

Soft-Start feature reduces splashing and flour clouds; 475-watt motor with 10 speeds

The beater rotates clockwise while the shaft rotates counterclockwise, creating an unusual mixing movement.

includes a 5-quart stainless-steel bowl with a flat beater attachment and an ergonomic grip.

16-1/2 by 12 by 14 inches; dishwasher-safe for both the bowl and the beater.

7. KitchenAid KSM8990ER 8-Quart Commercial Countertop Mixer, 10-Speed, Gear-Driven

Body in Empire Red

Bowl, whisk, flat beater, and dough hook are all part of the mixer.

With 10 speeds and 0.44 HP, the bowl

ideal bowl rise for hefty recipes

The bowl is made of stainless steel with a handle

Conclusion

On this Black Friday, we are providing you with a great deal. We selected the top deals for you. I hope you like our guide and it will help you to choose the best from the best. for more such blogs, stay connected with us.