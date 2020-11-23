Black Friday 2020 – Apple, Samsung, Motorola Smartphones discount

Best buy Black Friday

Get the best offers on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel smartphones this Black Friday sale 2020.

You can also get good discounts on newly launched 2020 fresh models. Get up to 45% discounts on iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8, and older Apple iPhone models. Purchase a new iPhone 7 at 43% saving at this Black Friday sale.

Get up to 100$ discount on prepaid orders in the Samsung smartphone category and on the latest models like Samsung Galaxy S20, S10, A10, and other models. Samsung 5G smartphone is also at a discounted price on this Black Friday 2020 sale and you can save up to 100$ on this mobile.

Motorola smartphones are also available at discounted prices up-to 70$ which include models like Moto-G Fast, G7 Play, and e models.