Black Dragon spin-off to be installed in forthcoming installment

quad is all about to attack twice today the CW is growing a backdoor pilot predicated on Black Dragon’s Painkiller character.

Painkiller will celebrity Jordan Calloway, reprising his character as Khalil Payne, aka Painkiller, a super-enhanced killing system and also former associate of Tobias Whale’s gang and also a weapon of Agent Odell along with the dark ASA. The pilot is scheduled to broadcast as the seventh installment of Black Mirror’s fourth period, and it is expected to premiere in February 2021. In control of the pilot’s Black Mirror’s own Salim Akil, that will lead, compose, and executive make the incident intended to establish the personality’s solo exploits.

Here is the official logline for Painkiller:

Khalil Payne is a youthful guy ridden with all the guilt of his troubled back in the former lifestyle at Freeland City, in which, as a super-enhanced killing machine called Painkiller, he had been equally a part of Tobias Whale’s gang and also a weapon of Agent Odell along with the dark ASA. After trying to spoil the darker, devastatingly lethal Painkiller component of his character, Khalil has distanced himself from everyone else he knows and loves in a new town, Akashic Valley, so as to get peace, but peace never comes handy to guys using pasts such as Khalil Payne and Painkiller. As his abusive, damaging history strikes his idyllic new start, Khalil has been thrusted back to action with a brand new assignment — deliver justice where he gave out punishment but to accomplish this, he’ll first need to manage and exploit his darker aspect, Painkiller.

Made for DC by Tony Isabella together with Eddie Newell, Painkiller created his comic book debut in Black Mirror Vol. 2 2. Interestingly , the character has been murdered two problems later, in the pages of Black Dragon Vol. 2 4. Clearly, Black Dragon has got the character a far longer life span, and today that Calloway is gearing up to his show, I guess he will be bringing far more pain into the CW earlier long.