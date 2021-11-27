Written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, Black Clover is an ongoing manga series currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It revolves around the primary protagonist Asta, a young magicless boy who wants to become the Wizard King and strongest magic-user.

While Asta is a deficit of any Mana, he does possess the body to counter any of the magic thrown at him. Because of this attribute, he’s able to counter the strongest of the enemies and defeat them. He is a hard worker and part of the Black Bulls. Through each development, he gets closer to his goal. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 316 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 316 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover Chapter 315 Recap

In Black Clover chapter 315 recap, the giant created by Black Bulls punches the one manifested by Lucifero. All members of the Black Bulls get inside of it and each one commands the part of it.

Lucifero’s Manifestation

While scanning the body of Lucifero’sgiant, they locate both Captain Yami as well as captain of the Golden Dawn. Now that they know their locations, they will be able to get them out. Lucifero has become one with the Qlipoth and because of that, Yami and Vengeance are now acting as a core to the body.

So if they are able to retrieve both the captains, naturally, this manifested giant would collapse. However, even though the giant is incomplete, it is emitting a surmountable amount of energy which is pretty difficult to cope up with. Even taking out Yami and Vengeance is going to be a challenging task.

Demon King’s Threat

Lucifero is too strong, although he’s in an incomplete state, he’s posing an immense threat to humanity. If the demon king were to descend to the world, it would turn into shambles. Hence it is absolutely necessary to put a stop to his madness and end the things here.

The people around the ground watch the fight unfold as both forces of Black Bulls and Lucifero collide with each other. It is an admirable sight since they are under the effects of gravity and despite that, they’re keeping toe to toe with the enemy. However, this may not last long because durability isn’t on their side.

Last Hope

The fight gets more intense as both forces collide. Lucifero keeps mounting his attacks and one after another starts destroying the pieces of a giant. The effect of gravity keeps on increasing which suppresses the people within the vicinity. There’s very little hope left among the people.

If nothing is done, they will get crushed by the gravity being thrown around. The situation of the giant is also deteriorating and it’s not looking good on their part. However, the Black Bulls are still firm on their belief. After all, they still haven’t used their trump card in the name of Asta who draws out the sword that would finish Lucifero.

Black Clover Chapter 316 Spoilers Reddit

For Black Clover chapter 316 spoilers on Reddit, there may be a delay. There’s a chance that there will be no chapter next week but it’s just speculation. In any case, we will learn about the next chapter in a few days.

Lucifer vs Black Bulls

The game is on and currently, it’s shifting towards Lucifero. Black Bulls have one goal and that is to retrieve both Yami and Vengeance. They do that, they’ll end up destroying Lucifero. However, it’s not an easy task. Gravity has been their biggest problem which is starting to become a bigger thorn in their path.

However, the hope is still not lost because Asta is well and ready to attack. He just drew out his sword and he will slash the enemy standing in front of him. Asta has come far from where he started and this is his ultimate moment to shine. With his victory over Lucifero, he will become a revered hero on the planet.

Black Clover Chapter 316 Read Online

You can read Black Clover chapter 316 online on Viz and Mangaplus. Note that your need to subscribe to these services to access the chapters.

Black Clover Chapter 316 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 316 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, December 5 th

India – 9:30 PM, December 5 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, December 5 th

UK – 4:00 PM, December 5 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, December 5th

Can Asta defeat Lucifero? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.