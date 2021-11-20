Written and illustrated by Yuki Tobata, Black Clover is an ongoing manga series currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump. It is a shonen manga series and its story revolves around Asta, a magicless boy who wants to become Wizard King. Black Clover is a tale of Asta as he fulfills his dream.

Right now, Black Clover is in its final arc. The Black Bulls are fighting against the forces of Dark Triad who are also barely on its last leg. Once they pass through this challenge, they’ll be able to save Yami as well as the Kingdoms who otherwise would’ve gone extinct. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 315 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 315 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover Chapter 314 Recap

In Black Clover’s chapter 314 recap, everyone is surprised to see Meroliana perform the way she was against an ancient demon. It was obvious that ancient demons were whole different entities but the way she was toying with him was astonishing.

Incineration

Hellfire Incarnate is the attack that Meroliana performs on Lucifero. The more she uses it, the more it increases the chances of hurting him. With this attack, she completely decapitates the demon and sends him back. Nozel then apologizes to Yami for everything he went through.

With the defeat of the ancient demon, everyone feels relaxed since they’ve achieved their goal. But most importantly, they’ve saved their beloved captain and that was the thing that they came for. However, things are far from over as Lucifero isn’t totally defeated.

Real Fight Begins

Lucifero informs everyone that he has managed to open the second layer of the gate. Because of that, he is able to manifest all devil’s from below level as Lucifero. Using his gravity magic, he constitutes a giant put of it. The Black Bulls get back on their feet, ready to attack the devil.

Fate Manipulation, Magic Recovery, Grey Manipulation, Material Metamorphosis, Magic Power Absorption, and Recombine. These are the spells that members used to create a giant to counter the giant created by Lucifero. They don’t care if it’s the most formidable enemy they’ve ever faced. They’re hellbent on defeating the enemy in front of them.

Black Clover Chapter 315 Spoilers Reddit

For Black Clover chapter 315 spoilers on Reddit, the raw scans haven’t surfaced yet. But since there’s no break next week, you can expect some early spoilers.

Giant vs Giant

Lucifero has done it. He has finally opened the second gate and made things even worse for Black Bulls. However, the team is also fully prepared to fight the formidable ancient demon. They’re more than determined to fight this enemy and defeat it at any cost.

However, it will be a challenging task. Lucifero has managed to manifest all demons into his own form which could prove to be quite troublesome for our heroes. Will they be able to defeat him? We will find out in the next chapter.

Update on Black Clover Anime

As the Black Clover manga is coming to its end, the anime may return anytime soon. The production for anime was halted a few months ago since they’ll be doing a seasonal release. Black Clover was airing on weekly basis, however, because of some issues, they decide to halt it.

In any case, the fans can expect the show to return to screens pretty soon. As Black Bulls get closer to completing their goal of retrieving their captain, the story is coming to its conclusion. Hopefully, by the time manga finishes its story, we will have its anime ready for streaming.

Black Clover Chapter 315 Read Online

To read Black Clover chapter 315 online, you’ll have to access Viz media or Mangaplus. These are official platforms to read the English-translated version of the chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 315 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 315 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, November 28th

India – 9:30 PM, November 28th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 28th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 28th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, November 28th

Can the Black Bulls defeat this giant? Let us know down in the comments.