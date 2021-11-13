Written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, Black Clover is an ongoing manga series currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It focuses on a manaless boy Asta whose dream is to become the Wizard King. However, he must overcome many obstacles before achieving that feat.

In the current arc of the story, Black Bulls are fighting against The Dark Triad faction. It is already in its final stages and we may see the end of it very soon. This could also be the last arc, as the writer has already hinted at the ending of Black Clover. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 314 spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time.

Black Clover Chapter 313 Recap

In Black Clover’s chapter 313 recap, we go back to the past of Yami. He obtains his black magic and gets shunned by society. Even from a young age, he has always been considered an outcast, and being a foreigner didn’t help him either.

Yami’s Past

Even though he was shunned by society, his peers and colleagues didn’t think less of him because of his black magic. They were just surprised to see this type of magic but they still compete with him like a normal person.

He was also surprised to see this and he was glad that people didn’t have a low opinion of him. As he spent more time in the Spade Kingdom, he came to understand many things. Later on, he decided that he will form his group which will include people who’ve been rejected by society.

Black Bull’s Captain

As he looks back in his life, he remembers the moments where he met the members of Black Bulls and how they became part of the group. He wanted to create a place for the outcasts to find their foothold, but in actuality, he was the one who needed that place.

As the final moment surfaces, Yami slowly starts opening his eyes. The combined attack earlier delivered by Black Bulls completely decimated Morris. With Yami’s awakening, he smiles and takes a look at his colleagues, and says he missed them.

Black Clover Chapter 314 Spoilers Reddit

The spoilers for Black Clover chapter 314 on Reddit haven’t arrived yet, however, you can expect the release of the early scans. For the time being, let’s draw predictions for the upcoming chapter of the Black Clover.

Is Morris Truly Defeated?

It’s still speculation but it seems like he’s out. However, we mustn’t forget that how he’s acting as a host to the strongest devil. So there’s a high possibility that he might be very well alive and breathing. Even though he was shown to be defeated, he must have some gas left in him.

But even if he gets up, his defeat is inevitable. The Black Bulls are all charged up and now even Yami has joined them. He alone can’t defeat all of them so it’s going to be his loss. We may still have one last battle in which Yami could face Morris in the next chapter.

End of Black Clover

As many have speculated, Black Clover might be close to its ending. There were issues with its sales numbers and with the ongoing arc, Tobata is hinting at the end. Black Clover has had a great run and during its peak, it was the flagship series of WSJ.

It might not have generated the revenue like big titles of One Piece or BNHA, but it truly garnered a dedicated fanbase that sticks through the series every time. When it goes out, it will truly get regarded as one of the best shonen manga series of WSJ.

Black Clover Chapter 314 Read Online

Black Clover chapter 314 is available to read online on Viz media and Mangaplus. You’ll need to subscribe to their services to read all the chapters.

Black Clover Chapter 314 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 314 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, November 21st

India – 9:30 PM, November 21st

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 21st

UK – 4:00 PM, November 21st

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, November 21st

Is Morris truly defeated? Let us know what you think in the comments.