Black Clover is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. Currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it is one of the most popular manga series right now. Black Clover centers on Asta, a young boy who wants to become Wizard King.

Unlike other people, Asta doesn’t have any mana which doesn’t allow him to become a magic-user. However, because of his anti-magic body, he has been able to combat even the strongest of magic users and sweep the floor with them. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 313 spoilers Reddit, recap, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 313 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover Chapter 312 Recap

In Black Clover chapter 312 recap, the Black Bulls break into the building to fight with their final enemy. Lotus feels glad because of his team members reaching out to save him. Dorothy too shows her gratitude towards them for coming out to help.

Clash With Morris

Morris shows excitement over the appearance of Black Bulls and be is fascinated to see how versatile they are. However, he’s still unfazed by their presence and feels that he can easily defeat them. Rogue draws the first blade with his modification magic but it doesn’t work on him.

At this time, Morris is too strong for the group. Even if he touches them, they would be finished. Grey then uses her transformation magic but still, it doesn’t have any effect on Morris. He seems to be enjoying their attacks.

Gordon’s Attack

Rogue tells her not to worry and uses the mirror magic. Grey then uses that to her advantage and mirrors her transformation magic and multiple elements. This puts Morris into but of a situation, however, he’s still not fazed.

He then uses his gravity magic which completely overwhelms the opponents. Just as it looks like he’s about to win, Gordon makes an entrance. He says he spent quite some time turning his poison into medicine and attacks Morris using Cursed Neighbour.

The Black Bulls

Because of this ability, Gordon can drain the energy from wherever he wants. This catches Morris off guard as he’s unable to understand what’s happening. He gets severely damaged. Morris somehow comes out of the rubble and stands up.

He proclaims that he’s the strongest devil and he has been elevated much higher than the rest of the group. However, the Black Bulls don’t care about that. They don’t care about his identity nor his status. They just want the captain of the Black Bulls back.

Black Clover Chapter 313 Spoilers Reddit

We haven’t received any news regarding the release of raw scans yet. But since there’s no break next week, you can expect them to arrive soon. Let’s discuss what may happen in the upcoming chapter of Black Clover.

Morris vs Black Bulls

Morris is now basically a host to Lucifer, probably the strongest devil. He is all set to fight against a lot of Black Bulls. Asta, Noelle, Gordon, Dorothy, Rouge, etc are all ready to deliver the final blow and end the dark triad for good.

However, it won’t be easy. Morris in his current state is stronger than each of them. But when they combine their strengths, even he will find it challenging. As the Black Clover slowly nears its end, we are about to witness some spectacular action.

Black Clover Chapter 313 Watch Online

Black Clover chapter 313 is available to read online on Viz media and manga plus. You can subscribe to their services and access all the chapters.

Black Clover Chapter 313 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover’s chapter 313 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, November 15th

India – 9:30 PM, November 14th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 14th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 14th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, November 14th

Can Black Bulls defeat Morris? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. For more Black Clover updates, make sure to follow us on social media.