Black Clover is an ongoing manga series currently being published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It is one of the flagship series of the magazine which is nearing its end. Black Clover’s story follows the protagonist Asta who aspires to become the Wizard King.

Unlike many others, Asta is born without any magic ability which is a pretty essential trait to become the Wizard King. However, he has a body that allows him to negate any type of magic. Through, this ability he defeats some formidable magic users and becomes very powerful. Let’s talk about Black Clover chapter 309 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Black Clover Chapter 309 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Black Clover Chapter 308 Recap

In Black Clover chapter 308 recap, Langris and his brother combine their forces to attack the formidable enemy in front of them. However, Zenon knows too well about the ability of Langris and he’s pretty confident that he can defeat him.

Victory

The brothers move forward to approach Zenon and enter his mana zone. This may be the last chance for them as Langris’ body can’t take it anymore. As soon as he makes the contact with Zenon’s body, he realizes that he can’t penetrate him.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Yuno slowly recovers from the earlier attack. He opens his eyes to see rubble and everything destroyed. He gets greeted by Zenon who comes with Langris in his hand and comments that even Spatial Magic can’t destroy the heart of the devil.

Memories from Past

As Yuno lies there barely conscious, Zenon declares his victory. He grasps both the brothers in his intending to kill them both. Yuno realizes his helplessness as there’s nothing he can do to help them out. The rollback of memories starts flowing through his head.

Yuno went through countless struggles and training to get where he is today. He had to put in a lot of effort to get recognized, to become distinguished, and to put a mark. However, this day could very well end everything for him and his dreams.

Memories from Past

The Grimoire

Yuno remembers the promise that he made with his best friend Asta. After coming this far, he’s not going to give up this easily. He gathers some courage and barely gets up. A spirit appears in front of him and presents him with a Grimoire.

A surge of energy gets out of it and it reaches the sky. The spectators outside watch the sight unfold as they witness the miracle occurring right before their eyes. Yuno declares that he will become the salvation of this country and finally become Wizard King by defeating Zenon.

Black Clover Chapter 309 Spoilers Reddit

At the time of writing this, Black Clover chapter 309 spoilers on Reddit haven’t been released. You can expect the raw scans to arrive few days before the official release. We will likely see the conclusion to the fight between Yuno and Zenon in the next chapter.

Yuno vs Zenon

By obtaining the heart of a devil, Zenon has become stronger than ever. He took down Langris and his brother swiftly without sparing any effort. However, now Yuno stands in his path with his newly acquired Grimoire.

Yuno seems to be much more determined to taste the victory. Zenon might’ve had the last laugh in their previous encounter, but this time he means business. With his new power, he’s sure to turn the tables and truly become the savior of the country.

Yuno vs Zenon

Black Clover Chapter 309 Read Online

You can read Black Clover chapter 309 online on Viz media. It is an official platform where you can digitally access all of Black Clover’s chapters.

Black Clover Chapter 309 Release Date and Time

Here is Black Clover chapter 309 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 18 th

India – 9:30 PM, October 17 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 17 th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 17 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 17th

Can Yuno defeat Zenon this time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Black Clover updates, make sure to follow us on social media.